PDC Home Tour: Peter Wright to Start Opening Night of Action From Home | Darts News

Peter Wright will headline opening night when the PDC & # 39; s Home Tour becomes one of the first sports to return to competitive action amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Tuesday night's announcement of a grand initial 32-night dart show, open to all PDC Tour cardholders, has captured the imagination of gamers and fans as well as the sports crowd.

Starting Friday, the opening phase of the Home Tour will feature four players in a mini league each night, and the night will include reigning world champion Wright, who beat Michael van Gerwen on New Years Day at Alexandra Palace.

The surroundings will be very different as Snake bite get on the & # 39; stage & # 39; from the comfort of his own home, and joining him for the first of 32 consecutive nights he will be the semifinalist of the 2018 World Championship Jamie Lewis, Rising star of the Netherlands Niels Zonneveld and from England Peter Jacques.

PDC Home Tour – Night One matches Peter Wright v Peter Jacques Jamie Lewis v Niels Zonneveld Peter Jacques v Niels Zonneveld Peter Wright v Jamie Lewis Jamie Lewis v Peter Jacques Niels Zonneveld v Peter Wright

Wright claimed his first world title with a brilliant 7-3 victory over MVG and is among the most consistent and entertaining players in the world. A regular in the Premier League for the past seven editions, the 50-year-old also won last year's World Cup with Gary Anderson and claimed the Season Opening Masters earlier this year.

Welshman Lewis wowed the world with his Ally Pally career, but he has struggled for form for the past two years and hopes the Home Tour will give him a chance to impress again.

Zonneveld, 21, a Development Tour winner two years ago, earned her Tour card last year, while Jacques of Huddersfield secured a return to the Tour in January by winning through Q-School.

Saturday night's second night will feature world No. 3 and two-time Grand Slam of Darts champion Gerwyn Price, alongside Luke Woodhouse, Ted Evetts and Rowby-John Rodriguez, while Dave Chisnall will join the former world champion of BDO Scott Waites and Jan Dekker on Sunday night for the third night of action.

Lisa Ashton captured headlines from around the world when she became the first woman to obtain a travel card through Q-School and is the star on Monday night alongside Mickey Mansell, Ross Smith and Geert Nentjes.

32 groups of four will take place in the coming weeks, with each night's winner moving on to a second phase of the competition.

Very proud of my team at PDC. Creative thinking gives us live darts to watch every night! It's only possible thanks to the brilliant players on the Pdc tour. https://t.co/RT27RN6H75 – Barry Hearn (@BarryHearn) April 14, 2020

The sport has closed as the world faces the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, with darts closing since mid-March.

Players have missed the opportunity to earn leaderboards and cash prizes, but many players and promoters, as well as the PDC, have already been experimenting with darts from home, and the PDC announcement will now offer the opportunity to compete.

Gerwyn Price to Perform Saturday Night

Each night it will commit six games, the best of nine stages and will be broadcast live on the PDC TV service.

The Premier League has already postponed all dates during April and May, and the rest of May on the Pro Tour is expected to do the same this week. There is hope that June and July may see some sort of comeback, with the Premier League currently slated to resume in Birmingham on July 30.

Sometimes, if you want results, you must be flexible, creative, and able to see opportunities where others see problems. Will this be like the World Championship? No, so don't expect the unrealistic, but you will see your favorite players entertaining you at this difficult time. https://t.co/ybXkWKTf2C – Matthew Porter (@MattPorter_PDC) April 14, 2020

To combat inaction, and following the success of two darts since family home evenings, the PDC is now pushing its latest breakthrough idea, which PDC President Barry Hearn joked in a lengthy interview with the Weekly Dartscast on Sunday. . .

Lisa Ashton is also among the names to be featured

In Tuesday's announcement, Hearn, who is recovering from a recent minor heart attack, revealed that the hope is for the Home Tour to keep players tuned in before any possible return.

"I am very excited to be able to deliver live darts to fans in these unprecedented times," said Hearn.

"We spent the past few weeks planning and analyzing what is possible, and I am delighted to be able to present a concept that gives all Tour Card Holders the opportunity to participate.

"The PDC Home Tour will provide a regular supply of live sports to fans, showcasing our players' unique talents and characters to both current and new audiences.

"The event will also give players the opportunity to play competitive darts in this period of inactivity in preparation for return to normal action whenever possible."