Paul Wellens and Andy Last confirmed as England assistant coaches | Rugby League News

Paul Wellens and Andy Last have officially been added to Shaun Wane's new coaching staff in England.

Wane hopes Last, a No. 2 veteran and current interim head coach at Hull FC, and St Helens Wellens' assistant can "jump,quot; England when the sport gets the green light to resume after the coronavirus restrictions.

The former Wigan head coach assumed the role of England from Wayne Bennett in February and says he has kept himself busy during the shutdown because he remains confident that the ashes will continue later this year.

And Wane has already assigned a task to his two new staff members as he looks to find ways to inspire his side to victory over Australia, should they have a chance to meet later in 2020, and the world's other leading teams. .

"I commissioned things from our assistants, I want them to think outside the box: how can we make our players jump in all the other nations that play the rugby league?" Wane said.

"I don't see this as time at home, so I am watching a lot of games, I am reading a lot of books, I am trying to get in touch with some NRL coaches to have an honest conversation in general, to learn something and I hope they can learn from me .

"My days are still work days; I want to improve, I want to improve. When we get out of this, I want us to get out in a good way, I want us to be better."

"When we are back together, and we will be together again, we can have the meeting and a talk, I can prepare my position and tell all the players what it is all about, what we are going to do in the future.

"But I do know them all personally. Week after week playing with or against them in the Super League for 10 years, I know a lot of players, so it's pretty easy. I have all their mobile numbers and email addresses."

England head coach Shaun Wane hopes to play Australia later this year despite the coronavirus pandemic.

Wane is encouraged by talking about the NRL possibly returning to action in May, saying he would not even object to England traveling to Australia, if such travel is possible, to ensure the ashes are played out.

The two old rivals are currently slated to meet in England three consecutive weekends starting on October 31.

Wane added: "I have high hopes. I want to start training as soon as possible, but obviously there are more important problems than our sport."

"Once that is sorted out, then if we can put the ashes then fantastic. The way Australians handle their affairs fills me with confidence that the ashes are going to be going."

"But I will play on Christmas Day in Australia, I don't care."