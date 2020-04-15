Paris Jackson plays a role in the new thriller with Bella Thorne

Paris Jackson just got a role in a new thriller with her friend, Bella Thorne, a New York Post report revealed. The model will portray Jesus Christ in the independent film, Habit, which is currently in the post-production phase.

Producer Donovan Leitch confirmed the participation of Jackson's heiress on Fox News. Reportedly the new movie, inspired by some of Tarantino's previous movies, is about a girl with a fondness for Jesus who finds herself involved in a drug business. She has to escape while dressed as a nun.

According to the New York Post, Jackson will co-star alongside Bella Thorne, Gavin Rossdale, Josie Ho, Alison Mosshart, Jamie Hince and the model, Andrea Pejic. Written by Suki Kaiser and directed by Janell Shirtcliff, the new movie will also star Libby Mintz.

At the moment, it's unclear when Habit will be released, but earlier this year, Bella Thorne was seen in public wearing a nun costume and fans were curious about what she was doing. At the time, he was reported to be starring in a movie, but no information was released at the time.

Still, this won't be the first time Jackson has worked as an actress. Paris also had a small role in the Lee Daniel drama, Star, Gringo, and the band's "Rescue Me,quot; music video, 30 Seconds To Mars with Jared Leto.

Earlier this year, Jackson made headlines once again when he revealed a new Lord of the Rings inspired tattoo. The young artist reportedly had the tattoo done to uplift the spirit of the public during these difficult times.

Page Six picked up an Instagram post from the young model in which she revealed the tattoo depicting the Elvish language of J.R.R Tolkien's classic novels. According to reports, his tattoo says: "a light from the shadows (will jump)".

It is not unlikely that Paris got the tattoo done as a way to inspire optimism as the world continues to grapple with COVID-19. The United States is currently in lockout.



