OT Genasis says it will not tolerate anyone talking to her son, especially Keyshia Cola's sister Neffe

Phew! What started as a little joke between OT Genasis and Keyshia Cole has completely gotten out of hand! After coming and going with Keyshia's sister Neffe on Instagram, OT jumped on Instagram live to give an explanation on how things got to this point.

OT started redoing one of Keyshia's hit songs, and says that while things have gone too far, he was simply "being mean and having fun." She also says that one thing she will not tolerate is someone talking about her son, which is why things have become so ugly.

"Ole girl jumped on it, so I got on it," he said. "However, her family is really screwed up, she really shouldn't be talking about her family like that, but she started talking about my son and all kinds of shit." That's the only reason I kept going. "

"So a bitch can talk about my son, but since he's a woman, can't I say anything?" he said. "I love all the women in the world, but not that bitch."

If they followed the drama on our Instagram page, things raged between OT and Neffe, and OT even shot Keyshia's mother, who battled addiction. And Neffe fired shots at his "damaged sperm."

From his live Instagram, neither Neffe nor any member of his family has responded to his little story, and OT posted that he will finally leave the situation alone.

Do you think they went too far, Roomies? Let us know in the comments!