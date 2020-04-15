OnePlus 8 Pro pre-order comes with free accessories worth $ 120 – BGR

Pre-orders for OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro come with a limited launch day package that offers buyers free accessories worth $ 120.

The OnePlus 8 Pro gets the best deal as the package includes the new 30-watt wireless charger and Bullets Z wireless headphones.

The OnePlus 8 is paired only with free headphones, as the cheapest phone does not support wireless charging.

Visit the BGR home page for more stories.

OnePlus unveiled on Tuesday the two phones we had hoped to see during the company's online-only press event. OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro are the best phones the company has made to date. Both come with 5G support and never-before-seen Pro Rocks features on OnePlus devices, including fast wireless charging and water and dust resistance. The best thing about the OnePlus 8 series is the price. The OnePlus 8 starts at $ 699, which is $ 300 cheaper than the more affordable Galaxy S20. The OnePlus 8 Pro is more expensive, starting at $ 899, but still a better bargain than the Galaxy S20 phones. And if you pre-order one of the two OnePlus 8 phones, you can save up to $ 120 off thanks to the company's launch package deal.

In case it's not clear that the Pro is the better phone of the two, we'll remind you that the flagship has a better and slightly larger screen, a four-lens camera system on the back, and a slightly battery bigger than the OnePlus 8. The Pro is also the only one that supports wireless charging, and OnePlus devised a quick way to recharge the phone wirelessly, requiring a specialized 30W charger.

%MINIFYHTML1db3ce2b1630f290c0a7cfb4c15295f883% Advertisement - Four Minutes Motivational Video

The $ 69.95 wireless charger is one of the free accessories included in the Launch Day Pack. The other is the new Bullets Wireless Z headphones that the Chinese smartphone maker also released Tuesday, which cost $ 49.95.

In total, you can save $ 120, which means OnePlus 8 Pro starts at $ 779 during pre-order. Yes, Samsung also offered free credit of up to $ 200 during Galaxy S20 pre-orders. But the OnePlus 8 Pro is still a much better deal. Even if you are not interested in the new headphones, the 30W wireless charger is definitely the type of accessories that many people will want to buy.

The OnePlus 8 also receives its own day pack launch promotion, but the phone does not support wireless charging, therefore the 30W wireless charger is not included in the deal. The new Bullets Wireless Z headphones are, which means you can save $ 50. That puts the OnePlus 8's starting price at $ 649, making it cheaper than the basic iPhone at $ 699.

It is important to remember that OnePlus abandoned the headphone jack like all major smartphone manufacturers, so you will need a wireless headphone or a dongle. The Launch Day Bundle practically solves that problem by providing free wireless headphones with any OnePlus 8 flavor.

Launch Day Pack applies to all OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro flavors, and will be available for a limited, unspecified time.