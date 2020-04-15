One Direction Kicks Off Zayn Malik Meeting Talks Before 10th Anniversary

WENN

Almost at the same time that the official One Direction account is reactivated, Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne and Niall Horan follow their former bandmate on Twitter again.

Up News Info –

Only one direction has given the biggest clue to date that they are ready to meet with Zayn Malik after following his former bandmate on Twitter again.

Hits creator "Pillowtalk" was an original member of the group from 2010 to 2015, when he sensationally left the band and went alone, leaving Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne and Niall Horan to continue as a four piece.

The stars have made no secret of their subsequent dispute with Zayn, and Niall recently commented that the star "never really spoke" to the group after walking away from the limelight.

However, eagle-eyed fans have seen a development in their relationship, as all four members of the group followed Zayn on Twitter again, around the same time that the official One Direction account was also revived.

<br />

By posting with the hashtag #OneDirectionReunion, fans also saw that the group's images on Apple Music had been updated to include Zayn. And according to several users, the list of gang members shown on Google has also been modified to include the five stars once again.

<br />

During a recent interview, Liam hinted at an upcoming meeting, though he did not name Zayn as part of the plans.

"We have all been talking a lot together in the past few weeks, which has been really nice," he said. "Listening to the voices of many people and seeing old content and different things that we haven't seen in a long time or have never seen before, it's very interesting … More than anything, it was a good time to connect together again."

One Direction rose to fame on the UK television talent show "Factor X"in 2010, and topped the world charts with hits like" What Makes You Beautiful, "" Night Changes, "" History "and" Story of My Life. "