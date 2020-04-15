Octavia Spencer and Melissa McCarthy join Frontline Foods efforts – Deadline

Octavia Spencer, Melissa McCarthy, Ben Falcone, Joel McHale, Aimee Carpenter, and Leslee Feldman have joined forces with Frontline Foods in an effort to connect local restaurants with hard-working hospital clinicians.

The idea is simple: donate healthy meals to wartime hospital doctors by partnering with local restaurants that have been devastated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Frontline Foods and its network of community volunteers work with restaurants, hospitals, and other medical facilities to feed those who work on the front line.

The Frontline Foods program started organically in various cities across the country. The program raised more than $ 1,600,000 across the country, served more than 50,000 meals to front-line workers, and supported more than 135 restaurants.

Famous sponsors were already delivering meals to hospital workers in Los Angeles, New York, and Detroit, but were seeking to support front-line workers and the broader community nationwide. They noted the Frontline Foods organization and realized that their visions were fully aligned and that by joining forces they could help on a much larger scale.

“We are all very blessed to be healthy, at home and safe and we wanted to do something, anything, to show our gratitude and support to the front-line workers who are making the maximum sacrifices on our behalf. Once we learned about the community support system created by Frontline Foods, we knew it was such a natural extension of our grassroots campaign that we started from our own homes, "said a statement by Aimee Carpenter, Leslee Feldman and Octavia Spencer.

“We saw the incredible work that Frontline Foods and its army of volunteers were doing across the country. This can benefit both front-line healthcare workers who risk their lives every day to save ours, and local restaurants desperately trying to keep the lights on and pay their staff in these financially devastating times. Every little bit counts, whether it's $ 5, 50 or 5,000. It can make a real difference, ”said Melissa McCarthy and Ben Falcone.

"I am ecstatic to be a part of Frontline Foods. It has never been more important to feed hospital staff while supporting restaurants and independently owned businesses. I wish I had dropped twelve capital F bombs in this quote to show how excited I am about this "said Joel McHale.

"Frontline Foods has quickly become a national grassroots movement, feeding health workers and supporting local restaurants across the country, all driven by the incredible work of hundreds of volunteers," said Sydney Gressel, a pediatric nurse at the UCSF Medical Center and founder organizer of First Line Food. "We are very honored to join forces with the incredible collective of Octavia Spencer, Melissa McCarthy, Ben Falcone, Joel McHale, Aimee Carpenter and Leslee Feldman."