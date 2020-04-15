Obama FINALLY backs Joe Biden for President!

It happened: Former POTUS Barack Obama has officially endorsed former Vice President Joe Biden the week after Senator Bernie Sanders retired from the race.

Advertisement - Four Minutes Motivational Video

Biden is now the last man standing.

"If there is one thing we have learned as a country in times of great crisis, it is that the spirit of caring for others cannot be limited to our homes, our workplaces, our neighborhoods or our houses of worship," Obama said in the video. posted on his Twitter account. "It also has to be reflected in our national government."

He continues: "The kind of leadership that is guided by knowledge and experience, honesty and humility, empathy and grace, that kind of leadership not only belongs to our state capitols and mayors' offices. It belongs to the White House. "

When Biden first announced he was running for president, many were surprised when Obama did not immediately endorse him. The endorsement should help him win more Democratic voters.

Sanders also backed him on Tuesday.