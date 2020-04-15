North criticizes Kim K's fatherhood: "You should be busy with your children, not your friends,quot;

Kim Kardashian is being called by her mother, by her oldest daughter, North West, 6 years old.

Kim Kardashian was filming a public service announcement for Instagram. And while I was recording, North West broke in and started talking to the camera.

As Kim tried to ask Californians to take social distancing seriously, North West yelled at her mother and criticized her motherhood.

North said to his mother, "You should be busier with your children and not with your friends."

Kim seemed surprised by her daughter's criticism. But he remained calm for the video and continued speaking.

Kim Kardashian has been criticized by the media in the past for spending too much time on vacation and for not raising her children. The reality star, who is married to Kanye West, allegedly took over 30 vacations in 2019.

Time magazine included Kardashian in its list of the 100 most influential people of 2015, while Vogue described her in 2016 as a "pop culture phenomenon,quot;.

Critics and admirers alike have described her as an example of the notion of being famous for being famous. She was reportedly the highest-paid social reality television personality of 2015, with an estimated total income of more than $ 53 million.