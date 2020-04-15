Noah Cyrus remembers hiding from the world amid comparisons with Miley Cyrus

Liam Young and Nathan Singh for tmrw
Noah Cyrus discussed growing up in a family famous for "The Mischief Issue,quot; of tmrw.
Looking back on her early teens, the 20-year-old artist recalled locking herself in her room and sitting alone with the lights off. The space, as the magazine put it, served as a "safe place to hide from intimidation, comparisons to its older sister. Miley Cyrus, father, Billy Ray Cyrus, or whoever, and the cruel things strangers wrote about a preteen they had never met. "
"Being in my room with the lights off, hiding from the world, is not a way of life for such a young girl," Noah told the publication. "So, you know, every time I think about how many people are going through the same thing, especially at my age, there are a lot more people out there. I think every time I see other artists like me speaking out loud and Speaking of which, it makes me very happy because I really didn't have that when I was growing up. "
Whether they called her "Hannah Montana's sister,quot; or asked her if she was Miley's younger sister, the public referred to Noah by many other names besides his own.
"Someone who doesn't even come up to you and call you by name?" she said. "That is going to screw you up as a child, make you feel that the population doesn't care about you, not even so that they know your name."
When asked if people had misconceptions about her based on her last name, Noah said "that list goes on forever."
"I think the strange thing about people on the Internet is that they think that if you have a well-known surname, whatever they tell you will not harm your feelings, or whatever they say about you could not reach you or hurt you," he said. tmrw. "There is no mercy for people who see you only as an audience. I would say that what bothers me most is that people think they can say what they want, and it really does not have a consequence. Or it does not affect anything because it is said on the Internet There's so much power on the internet. Whether you're known or not, anyway, it hurts someone so badly for reading it. I've been reading since I was very young. A lot of people understand it every day, and it's so screwed up, man ".
To be clear, Noah prides himself on being a Cyrus. She has a lot of love for her family and even shares a "Cyrus,quot; tattoo with Miley, Billy Ray and Trace Cyrus. Still, he is happy to be in his own spotlight.
"I have always understood that he had a & # 39; powerful & # 39; surname, or a known surname, so that's not really what he wanted to be tied to," he told the magazine. "I always wanted to be tied to Noah."
Noah continues to carve his own path. Last month, she released her latest single "I Got So High That I Saw Jesus,quot;. She has also spoken about mental health, including her experiences with anxiety and depression, and has supported causes close to her heart. For example, she recently launched the LONELY clothing collection in partnership with Crystal Campaign to benefit The Jed Foundation, a nonprofit organization that works to protect the emotional health of teens and young adults and prevent suicide.
Nor has he let his enemies stand in his way of following his dreams.
"I felt like I was put in this really unique situation of growing up in the family that I grew up in," he told the publication. "Very different. Not being able to go to school, not being able to do much, it really was a different way of growing up. I feel like now is my chance for all the people who were so horrible to me when I was so young publicly, and everyone who They called what they called me. I feel like it's my time to prove them wrong, make them feel stupid, and this is how I feel now. I just want to do things for myself and make me happy. All the people who told me I couldn't, show them that they're wrong and show them I can. "
To read his full interview, see "The Mischief Issue,quot; by tmrw.
