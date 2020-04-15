Noah Cyrus remembers hiding from the world amid comparisons with Miley Cyrus

Noah Cyrus discussed growing up in a family famous for "The Mischief Issue,quot; of tmrw.

Looking back on her early teens, the 20-year-old artist recalled locking herself in her room and sitting alone with the lights off. The space, as the magazine put it, served as a "safe place to hide from intimidation, comparisons to its older sister. Miley Cyrus, father, Billy Ray Cyrus, or whoever, and the cruel things strangers wrote about a preteen they had never met. "

"Being in my room with the lights off, hiding from the world, is not a way of life for such a young girl," Noah told the publication. "So, you know, every time I think about how many people are going through the same thing, especially at my age, there are a lot more people out there. I think every time I see other artists like me speaking out loud and Speaking of which, it makes me very happy because I really didn't have that when I was growing up. "

Whether they called her "Hannah Montana's sister,quot; or asked her if she was Miley's younger sister, the public referred to Noah by many other names besides his own.

"Someone who doesn't even come up to you and call you by name?" she said. "That is going to screw you up as a child, make you feel that the population doesn't care about you, not even so that they know your name."