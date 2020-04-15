Nico Rosberg: Max Verstappen my & # 39; most annoying & # 39; Formula 1 rival

"The risk of a DNF increases by about ten times,quot;; In addition, Rosberg selects his four favorite features in the latest episode of & # 39; At Home With Sky F1 & # 39;









Nico Rosberg says he is a "big fan,quot; of Max Verstappen, but he has also called the Dutchman the "most annoying,quot; rival of his F1 career.

The former world champion and Sky F1 expert had many clashes with Verstappen, who has built a reputation as one of the fastest and most combative racers in the sport.

Button: Hamilton, Max among the best I've ever run

Answering questions from fans in the Sky F1 Vodcast, Rosberg quickly selected Verstappen as the most annoying driver he's ever competed against, citing battles during the climax of his 2016 title-winning season.

"I am a huge fan of his, he is an amazing driver and very good for F1, a lot of fun to watch," said Rosberg.

2:10 Former world champion Nico Rosberg tells Sky Sports News that a shorter F1 season could increase Max Verstappen's championship chances Former world champion Nico Rosberg tells Sky Sports News that a shorter F1 season could increase Max Verstappen's championship chances

"But OMG, having him around at the races! The risk of a DNF for me increases like tenfold.

"On my way to the championship, I had him around me in every race in the last four races. I think it happened to me in three of those four races, in one fight."

Verstappen moved from Toro Rosso to Red Bull in 2016, and Rosberg had to pass the young man at the Abu Dhabi GP that ended the season to win the championship.

Since Rosberg's retirement, Verstappen has won seven more races and was a favorite for the 2020 title before the season delay.

Catch up on our Sky F1 Vodcasts:

33:05 Former world champion Rosberg selects his favorite Sky Sports F1 features in another special & # 39; At Home With & # 39; Former world champion Rosberg selects his favorite Sky Sports F1 features in another special & # 39; At Home With & # 39;

AT HOME WITH SKY F1: NICO ROSBERG

Rosberg has been the subject of Sky Sports F1's characteristics as a driver and expert, and selected his favorites in the latest episode of & # 39; At Home With Sky F1 & # 39 ;.

They were:

Dune buggy fighting with then Mercedes teammate Lewis Hamilton

Drive a Mercedes 280sl through Monaco and climb the mountains with Simon Lazenby

Hitting the Monaco track with his father Keke in their title-winning cars

Reflecting on the 2016 Abu Dhabi GP and his career

Look up!