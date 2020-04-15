Home Entertainment Nicki Minaj forced to deny rumors She DIVIDED herself with her husband!...

Nicki Minaj forced to deny rumors She DIVIDED herself with her husband! (She is lying?)

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
2
Logo

In recent days there has been a growing chorus of rumor dealers claiming that Nicki Minaj and her husband Kenneth Petty had split up.

First, various media reported that Kenneth had moved out of the couple's Los Angeles mansion, prior to the quarantine. MTO News was unable to independently confirm or refute those reports.

Nicki then removed her husband's name from his Twitter account. Last year, the beautiful rapper changed her Twitter name to Mrs. Petty after obtaining a marriage license in L.A.

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©