Nicki Minaj briefly changes her ‘Ms. Petty's Twitter handle: Is there trouble in paradise with her husband Kenneth Petty?

Yesterday, rumors began to circulate that Nicki Minaj and Kenneth Petty are going to divorce. The reason fans think this is because the teacher no longer uses her last name on her social media platforms.

It makes sense that people are suspicious! After all, the star was super proud and excited to show off her new last name online after they got married.

But now, suddenly and without explanation, he no longer uses it in front of his millions of followers.

Are there really problems in paradise? An internal report claims to know that ‘things are totally good with Nicki and Ken. They are still together. "

The source, who is apparently close to Nicki, also tells HollywooLife that ‘People are jumping to conclusions. Maybe it's an illusion because people don't like it, but they are together and still totally in love. "

What was even more interesting than just changing her Petty Twitter name, was that she then started using "YIKES,quot; instead.

Of course, Yikes is actually the title of his new song, but still, that word in this context really means a lot.

As for her Instagram name, she was listed as Barbie, a nickname she often uses as a performer as well.

The source made sure to mention that the name change had nothing to do with her husband and that it was strictly a commercial movement.

"It is to promote his music, not to secretly insinuate that Kenneth is over," they stressed.

Sure enough, earlier today, she changed her Twitter address back to Ms. Petty, so it appears that the source may have been telling the truth.

Nicki and Kenneth have been dating publicly since December 2018, but fans have never agreed because she has a questionable past.



