NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman says the 2019-20 season will likely play in the summer & # 39;

Just two days after NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said the league was "exploring all options," he said Wednesday morning that it seems increasingly likely that winter sport will hit the ice during the summer. .

"We are focused on being as flexible and agile as possible and when we have the opportunity from a health point of view to bring our players together, let our teams rebuild, put operations to work, we will be in a position to do so as long as it makes sense, "he told Fox Business's Maria Bartiromo in,quot; Mornings with Mary. " "We think we can be quite flexible in terms of the schedule.

"I think right now we are likely to be playing in the summer, which is something we can certainly do."

The NHL paused its 2019-20 season on March 12, a day after the NBA did the same because two players tested positive for COVID-19. Players were allowed to return home and the league recommended self-quarantine, which lasted until April 30 of this week. Discussions have been ongoing since then about how, when and whether the league will wrap up the 2019-20 NHL regular season and decide on a Stanley Cup champion. Bettman once again emphasized the importance of the NHL returning only when the health risk to everyone who attends games, from players to staff to fans, is low.

"Before we can start as a commercial point of view, we must feel comfortable having the appropriate medical protocols, because keep in mind that we will have to make our players travel from virtually the entire world." he said, when asked about the possibility of using an antibody test or having players take temperatures to reopen. "So when we decide it's time to play, we should be able to get everyone back and be comfortable that they don't We are not only infecting the player population, but we are not taking the coronavirus from other places to the jurisdictions where players and other personnel go. "

Bettman again mentioned that the NHL has been considering all avenues and avenues when it comes to reclaiming the sport, including finding neutral sites that host games and a two to three-week training camp to get players back in shape. ; Unless they rehabilitate an injury, players have been unable to tie the skates since the season was suspended. The biggest question mark that came up in the past month is how the league will handle rankings; The 31 NHL teams played 68 to 71 games on the 82-game schedule, with multiple franchises battling for a playoff spot or higher odds in the draw.

"Whatever we do to get back, and this is where I'm talking about being nimble and flexible, we'll have to do something, whether it completes the regular season in whole or in part, whether it's extended playoffs or not. "We are going to have to do something that is fair and has integrity," Bettman said, adding that franchises have been pushing for them to choose how to handle the situation. "That is going to be very important, no matter what we do and we are considering all the alternatives. "

"Nothing has been ruled out and nothing has been ruled out."