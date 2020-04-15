NFL Draft Sleepers: 11 possible robberies in 2020 include KJ Hamler, Clyde Edwards-Helaire

For every J.J. Watt, Andrew Luck and Larry Fitzgerald in the NFL Draft, there is a Justin Houston, a Russell Wilson and a George Kittle. Safe bets in the selection process make decisions relatively easy. What separates the best NFL general managers and what elevates the teams the most are the robberies of the NFL Draft in later rounds.

Each draft class includes a handful of sleepers waiting to surprise the rest of the league and force a feeling of regret on the teams that passed them. The Draft 2020 NFL is no different. Most of the safe bets in this year's class will be selected early, long before any further Pro Bowlers are found in Rounds 2-7.

Based on Sporting News' seven-round simulated draft and our great board of the 100 best players in the NFL 2020 Draft class, we've pinned 11 prospects that stand a good chance of outperforming their draft positions. They're our sleepers from the NFL Draft for 2020.

MORE NFL PROJECT:

Simulated project with trades | Top 100 players overall

Sleepers Draft 2020 NFL

Brandon Aiyuk, WR, State of Arizona

Like a couple of other wide receivers on this list, Aiyuk is considered a sleeper in part because the sheer number of six receivers rank ahead of him on our big board. However, if recruited by the right team, Aiyuk could be as shocking in the NFL as any receiver in the class.

A player who will likely spend a lot of time in the slot at the next level, Aiyuk is a fast tilt machine waiting to happen. Its ridiculous speed helps it separate itself from the defenders both on its release and after capture. That, combined with his speed, means he can also be an asset in the comeback game.

Marlon Davidson, DL, Auburn

When one watches a video of Auburn defensive tackle Derrick Brown, who is one of the best prospects in the 2020 NFL Draft, it quickly becomes apparent that Auburn benefited not from one but from two dominant defensive linemen. Brown is properly branded as the monster he is, but Davidson is a monster in his own right.

By lining up more frequently at the end, Davidson consistently had the best one-on-one matchup he faced in part due to Brown's presence. He is excellent with his hands, and his shorter and shorter frame for a finish (6-3, 303 pounds) helps him take advantage of the passing career. There is no reason to believe that it can't be as effective as a NFL threesome if asked to slide in.

Clyde Edwards-Helaire https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/f2/e0/clyde-edwards-helaire-081818-getty-ftrjpg_1cwznm4xwtukc16lx7q395tpqw.jpg?t=1123349015,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



Clyde Edwards-Helaire, RB, LSU

Edwards-Helaire ranks fourth among runners on our big board (behind DeAndre Swift, JK Dobbins, and Jonathan Taylor), but partly because the position has profound value in the draft, the team that lands the versatile LSU runner. You should be delighted with your pick up.

Edwards-Helaire is a small (5-7, 207-pound) shooter but super fast making tackling defenders a tough task both in the box and in open space. He is exactly the type of back who can also do wonders as a receiver in the NFL. If it's not sold by him yet, just add the 2019 Alabama Ribbon.

K.J. Hamler, WR, Penn State

If it weren't for his ACL tear in the first year and questions about all of his passes thrown at Penn State, Hamler would likely be considered among the best catching prospects in the class. Instead, the sprinter ranks ninth among wide receivers on our big board. So if you can stay healthy and become more reliable as a receiver in the NFL, someone will get robbed.

Hamler, who can also contribute to the comeback game, simply leaves the defenders in the dust when he reaches open space. He's relatively small (5-9, 178 pounds), but that hasn't mattered to the likes of Tyreek Hill, Jakeem Grant, and Marquise Brown in the NFL.

Kyle Dugger, S, Lenoir-Rhyne

Dugger is the type of player who will cause an increase in Google searches for "Lenoir-Rhyne,quot; when he appears as a starter in NFL primetime broadcasts. Those who are already familiar with the Division II school in Hickory, North Carolina, might just look for something like "How the hell did Kyle Dugger end up in a D2 school?"

He is one of those players who is simply good at soccer, for lack of a better phrase, as evidenced by his impact on both high school and the return specialist. That versatility will allow you to play any position of safety in the professionals.

Bryce Hall https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/f2/e4/bryce-hall-08118-getty-ftrjpg_11neh653iy0sk18v3s594h65ez.jpg?t=-1620661101,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



Bryce Hall, CB, Virginia

Hall ranks ninth among the corners on our big board, in part because he's still recovering from the ankle surgery that interrupted his senior season in Virginia. However, he's on his way to being fully healed in time for the off-season show (if it takes place), and could become a great value pick for a team that needs an outside corner.

Many believe that Hall will play better in zone layouts in the NFL, but the outstanding former high school wide receiver is perfectly capable of hanging with receivers on the perimeter in men's coverage.

Jeremy Chinn, LB / S, Southern Illinois

Chinn could be considered the "small school,quot; version of Isaiah Simmons of Clemson, one of the best players in the NFL 2020 Draft, as a versatile, fast but powerful linebacker / security hybrid. His athleticism is off the charts, and his efficient closing speed and tackling make him a good blitzer.

If asked to play linebacker on the weak side in the NFL, Chinn will flourish as a cover man, even in tough matchups against the best tight ends.

Bryan Edwards https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/8e/ff/bryan-edwards-062619-getty-ftr_11svgtuyko7tg1d9mn018s8nhz.jpg?t=-1804426397,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



Bryan Edwards, WR, South Carolina

The fact that Edwards is so low on our big board and in our preview is directly related to his recent injuries, certainly not his ability when he is healthy. The 6.33-pound, 212-pound receiver missed his last two college games due to a knee injury and broke his foot while training for the NFL Combine. Including another knee injury that prematurely ended his senior season in high school, those ailments are the only sources of pause.

If Edwards can stay healthy in the pros, the team that recruits him will steal from a receiver for physical possession that can dominate the field area from short to intermediate.

Davon Hamilton, DT, Ohio State

Like Davidson and teammate Brown at Auburn, Hamilton is another impressive defensive line prospect who was overshadowed by one of the best players in the draft, in this case, Ohio State defensive end Chase Young.

Hamilton's quick first step and initial hit make him a problem for blockers, and even when a lineman puts his hands on him while blocking the run, Hamilton patiently stands firm and throws the block wisely at the moment and angle. perfect. At worst, he may be a rotating defensive lineman who can play multiple positions, but his impact in the NFL will likely be greater.

THEFT PROJECT SINCE 2000:

Round 4 | Round 5 | Round 6 | Round 7

Adam Trautman, TE, Dayton

It may be a great question for FCS Dayton, but if Trautman's skills translate to the highest level, he'll be among the best tight ends in the NFL.

Trautman's massive frame (6-5, 255 pounds) is complemented by impressive speed and route knowledge. However, that size is the reason why he has a chance to improve his blocking skills and become an ideal professional tight end.

Darrynton Evans, RB, Appalachian State

Evans' tape is ridiculously impressive, and if you can add a little to his 5-10, 203-pound frame, he has what it takes to be a three-game NFL runner.

If he actually slips into the fifth round, someone will recruit a good runner who, if not a strong rotating player, could be a shocking starter.