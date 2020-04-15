NFL Draft 2020: Lynn Bowden Jr: the most interesting player of the 2020 NFL Draft? The | NFL news





Here's Lynn Bowden Jr. of Kentucky, the man who led his team in rushing yards and last season despite starting eight of 13 games as a quarterback.

The electrifying and dazzling multipurpose weapon that sparkles in the coaches' eyes in search of their own Randall Cobb-type gadget player, Taysom Hill, Deebo Samuel in this year's NFL Draft.

"I'm just a jerk," Bowden told Sky Sports in an exclusive interview when asked to describe British fans who may not know much about him.

"If you didn't see me play, that's just a word to say: direct dawg. Alpha dawg, alpha male, whatever you want to say. I'm that guy, I'm that factor & # 39; it & # 39;

"I'm going to go in there (the NFL) and change the game."

Statistics for 2019 are those of a born talisman, Bowden finished his third year 35 of 74 passes for 403 yards and three touchdowns, along with 1,468 rushing yards for 13 touchdowns and 30 sacks for 348 yards and another score.

Bowden's comments and their numbers will be an interesting study for NFL scouts. Players & # 39; Gadget & # 39 ;, those who can do everything in a couple of positions, have become very important both in attack and defense.

The quarterback hadn't been the plan, at least not last season. On September 29, the Wildcats faced a shutout against South Carolina, starting with quarterback Terry Wilson and third player Nik Scalzo with season-ending injuries and the backup of Sawyer Smith struggling with his own problems.

He steps forward Bowden, who, after urging head coach Mark Stoops to send him to the center, backed his request by leading a five-play, 84-yard touchdown for the Wildcats' only score.

"We were on a losing streak and we were in the middle of losing a game, we were 24-0 in the last quarter, so I went up to the coach and thought 'Come to the coach, get me back there, how bad could it get?' # 39 ;, "he recalled.

"It's three minutes to go and he put me back there and in 30 seconds we scored a touchdown. I think that's what really makes me prosper, the pressure."

Bowden inspired his team to six starts as a starter, sacrificing more than half a season of catcher replays designed to contribute to his scouting profile in the process.

In doing so, however, Bowden underscored both his natural leadership and the offensive weaponry that would deliver 284 rushing yards for four touchdowns in a 45-13 loss to the Louisville Cardinals.

"I think it helped me because it showed the professional teams that I'm going to do whatever it takes to win and just show my versatility and that I can play anywhere they want," Bowden said.

The Youngstown, Ohio native began as a freshman at Liberty High School before taking on the job of quarterback and finishing his sophomore year with 761 passing yards for 13 touchdowns and four interceptions, not to mention 1,782 rushing yards.

He later transferred to Warren G. Harding High School, sailing 2,277 rushing yards, 1,366 passing yards and 57 total touchdowns in his senior year. In the same year, he added to his credentials as a fierce competitor by earning his place in the Ohio-Kentucky All-Star basketball game.

"He was a quarterback at the time, so he was doing what he had to do," Bowden explained. "They forced me to play quarterback at the time because I was always a running back and my team needed me to do more things, so that's what I did."

"As I progressed, I fell in love with the quarterback, so it was something I really wanted to do, but I knew that going to the next level I was going to have to change him."

"I'm going to compete against anyone, I don't care how big, how small, how good."

"I feel like I'm the best at everything I do, so when I was playing basketball I was there working every day and making sure I was always the best." Bowden on his high school basketball experience

With his son Lynn Bowden III at the time, the quarterback-turned-wide receiver pledged to Kentucky to stay close to his home after receiving offers from various universities, including Penn State and Wisconsin.

He was predominantly deployed as a return specialist in his first year, finishing with 17 sacks for 210 yards and making a brief lineup with the quarterback as a means of experimenting with his hasty threat.

It was in his second year that Bowden really came out on top as a wide receiver with 67 team sacks for 745 yards and five touchdowns, while he also returned 27 kickoffs for 539 yards. His production as a passer would be invaluable due to his limited possibilities as a receiver when completing the quarterback the following season.

He explained: "It was very important, I think that is what put me on the map to be in the position I am in. It helped me a lot to expose what I could really do and for me going to quarterback this year helped me with everything "

Bowden ranked in the top five nationwide for multi-use yards after an exceptional junior year, becoming the All-American First Team and securing the Paul Hornung Award, which recognizes the nation's most versatile player in college football. . The award had previously been won by people like Saquon Barkley, Christian McCaffrey, and Odell Beckham Jr.

"It was a great time," added Bowden. "It was something I wanted to win when I got to college and being able to say I won was one of the best times of my life."

Having decided to give up his senior year and declare himself for the 2020 draft, Bowden said goodbye to Kentucky with a game-winning touchdown pass with 15 seconds remaining against Virginia Tech at the 2019 Belk Bowl. He was named MVP of the game after running 233. yards and two touchdowns.

The 22-year-old has paid tribute to his Kentucky facility for helping him grow not only as a competitor, but also as a person.

"Being patient can take you a long way, I came a little impatient and I'm thankful," admitted Bowden. "There were many lessons that taught me just to be patient. It took me to where I am now."

"I feel like every child needs a coach who understands him and a coach who really understands his background. That's what Coach Stoops knows, he understands me. It's very important."

Bowden was limited by a hamstring strain when he fulfilled his childhood dream by attending this year's Scout Combination in Indianapolis in late February.

This was followed by the cancellation of Kentucky Pro Day due to the coronavirus pandemic, although Bowden can be somewhat confident knowing that the game's film endorses its elusiveness and hard tackling.

"It was something I had always dreamed of, just being in the combine, so when I got there it was like a 'curse'," he said. "It was really strange how I'm there, this is my dream since I was young and I could really live it."

"They put you through a lot of things to test your mental strength and I think I did well for the most part. I'm not complaining about anything, I was just happy to be there."

"They kept asking me about the Virginia Tech incident (Bowden was involved in a pre-game altercation before the Belk Bowl). I gave them the direct answer."

Bowden celebrates with his son and coach Stoops after the 2019 Belk Bowl

While at the Bowden combine he raised money for each of his 13 reps on the bench press in aid of the Fathers Incorporated organization, his own son served as an incomparable inspiration on his trip to the NFL.

"They (Fathers Incorporated) brought me the idea and I thought 'what better idea than this?' I'm doing everything for my son, so it was just for the parents who are trying to be in life of your children children

"He is the biggest motivating factor for me because I am doing everything for him."

All eyes are now heavily focused on the April draft for Bowden, who is counting down the days until the next step in his career begins. In fact, he had been on a call to an unidentified NFL team immediately before speaking exclusively to Sky Sports.

Bowden is one of the possible robberies of the draft

"It was great," he said. "I think it's going as expected. I would have liked to see them face-to-face because I like to read the boys face-to-face, but this is life and things as they are now, so I just found out I really went with that.

"I'm looking forward to it. This has been my lifelong dream. It seems to be coming fast but not fast enough. I really just want to go in there and prove my point."

"I just hope I go to a team that knows how to really use me and put myself in the best position to compete with the boys."

With the idea of ​​making his NFL debut, Bowden admitted, "I'm probably going to cry. It's my lifelong dream and it's finally coming true, so it will be emotional for me."

