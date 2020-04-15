Netflix sets release date – Deadline

Netflix has given us a first look and has set the release date for the next Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. The priest. The interactive special will premiere on the broadcast platform on May 12.

The Tina Fey and Robert Carlock comedy starring Ellie Kemper ended her four-season run in January, but during a FYSEE panel last year, Fey said they were getting on the interactive narrative band with the special.

The newly titled special will bring back the main cast members of the series, including Kemper, Tituss Burgess, Jane Krakowski, and Carol Kane. In it, the damn headline reverend (Jon Hamm) is hatching an evil plan, and Kimmy needs to stop him to get to his wedding on time. As stated in the logline, this will be "Kimmy's biggest adventure yet." On top of that, it will include off-center humor as they travel across three states through explosions, dancing burgers, and … a war on robots? Either way, the viewer will be able to decide the fate of the characters in this interactive special that echoes Netflix. Black Mirror: Bandersnatch.

Daniel Radcliffe, Sara Chase, Lauren Adams, Donna Maria, Amy Sedaris, Michael Carlsen, Fred Armisen, Chris Parnell, Jack McBrayer and Johnny Knoxville join the special. Universal Television is producing the special. Executive producers are Tina Fey, Robert Carlock, Sam Means, Meredith Scardino, Jeff Richmond, and David Miner.

See the trailer and the first images below.

Take it 10 seconds at a time until I get back on May 12! Fudge, yes! Did I mention that you can decide how the story ends? 🙌 pic.twitter.com/KLwqwGG6De – Kimmy Schmidt (@KimmySchmidt) April 15, 2020

Jon Hamm

Netflix



Meredith Scardino and Carol Kane

Netflix



Jane Krakowski and Tituss Burgess

Netflix

