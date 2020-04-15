Netflix Releases New True Crime Approaches Highlighting the Flawed Criminal Justice System

Now that Netflix's obsession with docuseries Tiger King: murder, chaos and madness is beginning to decline, the streaming service has launched a new series of true crimes that sheds light on the flawed criminal justice system in the United States. Five years after its innovative and revealing series Making a murdererNetflix returns this time with The files of innocence.

According to Persons In the magazine, the three directors of the nine-episode docuseries, Liz Garbus, Roger Ross Williams and Alex Gibney, "want to do more than anger and disgust." Instead, they want to inspire viewers to get involved in criminal justice reform.

It is not at all shocking to our family and to many others, I'm afraid. The Innocence Files – A shocking Netflix series about unfair convictions. A new docuseries uses individual false conviction cases to reveal a terribly unreliable criminal justice system. https://t.co/vZYCqZlbAv – Mick Geen (@ J4BenGeen) April 15, 2020

"It's about having a justice system that is really looking for the truth," says Gibney. "Prosecutors always hide behind this idea that they are protecting the public, but they are not protecting the public if they imprison innocent people and release the guilty parties who will still commit those crimes."

The new series centers on The Innocence Project, a nonprofit organization that works to help inmates who were mistakenly convicted, and tells the stories of eight men who were exonerated after spending years in prison for crimes they did not commit. .

The series shows how the criminal justice system uses inaccurate science, junk science, and outdated investigative methods to convict people. And, it also points out how overzealous prosecutors who focus on winning the case at all costs get so narrow about getting a conviction that they ignore the truth.

Throughout the episodes, the directors focus on three unreliable mechanisms that are a regular part of the criminal justice system and are used to imprison people: The Evidence, The Eyewitness, and The Prosecution. Each case they highlight shows how these things can be used to obtain a conviction, even if the accused is innocent.

For those new to Twitter and Dewayne history, The Innocence Files is surprising, but the injustice continues: It has not been compensated for the time it was stolen: 12 years and 62 days. Consider contributing if you can so you can repair your life. Https://t.co/Ylm10hLNy6 – Brian Stolarz (@brianstolarz) April 15, 2020

Innocence Project co-founder Peter Neufeld thinks The files of innocence It will spark a discussion on "these criminal justice issues," and hopes it inspires people to think of ways we can reform the broken system.

"You have the redemption of the individual, if you wish, who comes through this tunnel and is ultimately exonerated, and everyone agrees that the person is innocent, but you also have the additional redemption, a kind of social redemption, in which we show what is systemically wrong with these different problems, be it junk science or witness identification or even procedural misconduct, ”explains Neufeld.

Ad

The nine episodes of The files of innocence They are now streaming on Netflix.



Post views:

3