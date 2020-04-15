Netflix releases a teaser for the upcoming Cyntoia Brown documentary

Roommates, since she was released from prison in August 2019 after serving 15 years of her life in prison for a murder she committed when she was 16, Cyntoia Brown has been living the good life with her new husband and enjoying the release of his memories. Well Netflix has just released the first look at their upcoming Cyntoia documentary and it seems like a deep dive into their infamous case that the public has yet to see.

On April 29, Netflix will premiere the documentary "Murder of Mercy: The Cyntoia Brown Story," which details his heartbreaking journey in prison after being convicted of murder when he was just 16 years old. In the trailer, Cyntoia can be heard saying, “When I was 16 I did something horrible. I pray that you show me mercy and that you give me a second chance. "

The documentary is meant to trace Cyntoia's first years of life, including running away from home and experiencing sexual and physical abuse and her journey through the prison system after killing Johnny Allen. The film will also highlight her redemption and feature the vast amount of support she received, including from celebrities like Rihanna and Lana Del Rey.

The film was directed and produced by Daniel H. Birman, who previously released another film about Brown in 2011, "Me Facing Life: Cyntoia's Story. "

Meanwhile, when the trailer for the documentary began to circulate, Cyntoia turned to social media to let everyone know that she was not involved in the project:

"While I was still incarcerated, a producer who has old footage of me made a deal with Netflix for an UNAUTHORIZED documentary, to be released soon. My husband and I were just as surprised as everyone else when we first heard the news because we were not involved in any way. However, I am currently in the process of sharing my story, in the right way, in full detail, and in a way that represents and respects the woman I am today. As I pray that this film highlights the things that are wrong with our justice system, I had nothing to do with this documentary. ”

In case you forgot, Cyntoia was convicted of killing a 43-year-old real estate agent, Johnny Allen, who petitioned the 16-year-old sex worker at a Nashville Sonic restaurant in 2004. According to her, during their meeting She believed he was going to kill her and shot Allen in self defense.

Do you want tea directly in your text inbox? Contact us at 917-722-8057 or click here to join!