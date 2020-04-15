NBA 2020 playoff predictions: Projecting the hypothetical support, from Round 1 to the NBA Finals

LeBron James recently said that it would be difficult for him to find a "shutdown,quot; if the 2019-20 NBA season does not resume after the hiatus caused by the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19). He is not the only basketball player or fan to be uncomfortable with the prospect of the year ending without the crowning of an NBA champion.

Unfortunately for the Lakers star, there is no way to determine the exact date that it will be safe for the teams to return to court. However, considering that the regular season was originally scheduled to end on Wednesday, why not do the exercise of thinking about playing the postseason round by round? (If nothing else, it gives you a break between the episodes of "The Office,quot; you've seen 25 times already.)

An important note: we are shooting with the eight best teams according to the current classification. Apologies to the squads that could have made a run in the final seeds at every conference, but there had to be a limit. Not Bradley Beal, Damian Lillard, or Zion Williamson in these playoffs.

With that established, let's jump into this hypothetical support and offer everyone a false shutdown before the constant wave of coronavirus of darkness crashes down on us once again. To the first round!

NBA 2020 playoff predictions

Eastern Conference (Round 1)

(1) Dollars vs. (8) Magic – Young Shaquille O & # 39; Neal is not crossing that door to fight Giannis Antetokounmpo. "The Greek Freak,quot; is averaging 25-15-5 in just 30 minutes per game, and Milwaukee beats Orlando in a four-game sweep.

(2) Raptors vs. (7) Networks – With Kevin Durant gone, Brooklyn can't find an answer for All-Star forward Pascal Siakam, who invests 35 points in Game 4 to shut the door on the Nets. Another sweep.

(3) Celtics vs. (6) 76ers – It is not the typical series No. 3 vs. No. 6. The Sixers failed to meet high expectations during the regular season, but they won three of the four games against the Celtics. Joel Embiid is also a nightmare matchup for Brad Stevens' group. Still, Boston gains the advantage here due to the uncertainty surrounding Ben Simmons' back injury and an extended offensive blast from Jayson Tatum (29.2 points per game, 47.6 percent shooting, 46.8 percent shooting 3-point from February 1). Celtics in six.

(4) Heat vs. (5) Pacers: This boils down to Bam Adebayo's brilliance at both ends of the floor. It operates as the fulcrum of the Miami offensive attack and suffocates Domantas Sabonis, closing tightly around the perimeter and holding firm to the paint. Jimmy Butler fires a few shots, and the Heat advances six.

Western Conference (round 1)

(1) Lakers vs. (8) Grizzlies – Top Rookie of the Year nominee Ja Morant don't even try Kendrick Nunn offers some high-flying dunks, but James enters "Dark Zero Thirty-23,quot; mode and Anthony Davis teaches Jaren Jackson Jr. "The Brow "" provides the highlight of the series with a fadeaway jumper hitting the bell in a surprisingly competitive Game 3, and the Lakers take down the Grizzlies fighters.

(2) Clippers vs. (7) Mavericks – Dallas, led by Luka Doncic, had the best offensive rating in the NBA when the season was suspended. However, the Clippers are perfectly designed to stop a player like Doncic, with Patrick Beverley, Paul George, and Kawhi Leonard all available in turn to chase the Slovenian star (40 percent shooting, 15 percent shooting 3 points, 11 total turnovers in two regular losses). seasonal games vs. The Angels). Give the Mavericks a home win in the series, but nothing more.

(3) Nuggets vs. (6) Rockets – The ultimate test of Houston's super small ball lineup. Can Nikola Jokic punish the Rockets for using PJ Tucker in the middle? Or will the pace and space force Nuggets coach Mike Malone to reevaluate their lineups? The bet here is that Jokic comes out with a line 31-12-7, and Denver works in Houston on the boards. A tough six-player, but the Nuggets prevail.

(4) Jazz vs. (5) Thunder – Oh come on full seven. In the most entertaining first-round series, the trio of Chris Paul, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, and Dennis Schroder outperform Donovan Mitchell, Bojan Bogdanovic, and Rudy Gobert (omitting previous comments about coronavirus). Paul continues his clutch excellence, and multiple late-range mids send the Thunder into the second round.

Eastern Conference Semifinals

(1) Dollars vs. (4) Heat – Miami has the staff to at least challenge Antetokounmpo with Adebayo as its main defender. (The Heat won the most recent showdown with the Bucks in early March, limiting Giannis to 13 points on 6-of-18 shooting.) While this series would be tighter than expected, the Bucks' depth would eventually overwhelm the Heat. George Hill shoots nearly 50 percent from the depths to lead the load on the bench, and the Bucks close it at six.

(2) Raptors vs. (3) Celtics – In a round-trip affair, Tatum and Jaylen Brown prove to be the difference. With the series tied for three games each back to Toronto, Tatum and Brown combine for 60 points to push Boston to the Eastern Conference finals. A valiant effort on the Toronto side, but the Raptors fail to find heroics at the end of the game and do not extend their championship reign. (It turns out that Leonard was quite important to them.)

Western Conference Semifinals

(1) Lakers vs. (5) Thunder – Paul, Gilgeous-Alexander and Schroder's law firm can only do so much against the size of the Lakers. With no formidable wing defenders to stop them, James and Davis each average more than 30 points per game, and Los Angeles crosses the second round. Let's call it Gentlemen's Sweep.

(2) Clippers vs. (3) Nuggets – Like the Thunder, the Nuggets are left looking for an answer to the dynamic duo in front of them. George and Leonard go to work, and Lou Williams and Montrezl Harrell's pick-and-roll combo regularly stretches the tracks off the bench. Denver can't find a reliable scoring option outside of Jokic, and this ends in five.

Final predictions of the conference

(1) Dollars vs. (3) Celtics – Antetokoumpo does his usual damage, but the real X factor is Khris Middleton. Just like he did against the Celtics during the 2018 playoffs (24.7 points per game, 59.8 percent shooting, 61.0 percent shooting 3-pointers), Middleton catches fire on the outside and frustrates Boston fans. Tatum's impressive postseason ends when Milwaukee closes the door in Game 5.

(1) Lakers vs. (2) Clippers – This is always where we were going, right? The key to the series: With the stars extending their minutes, the Clippers' depth advantage becomes negligible. When Williams is on the floor, the Lakers constantly throw him into offensive action and force him to unsustainably change James. Of course, we need the full seven games, and the bragging rights in Los Angeles go to … LeBron and the Lakers.

NBA Finals Prediction 2020

(1) Dollars vs. (1) Lakers – Again, this feels like fate. Since Antetokounmpo declared he would come for the crown, he has been on a collision course with James for the NBA 2020 MVP, the title of the best player in the world and the Larry O & # 39; Brien trophy. Is this the passing of the torch, once and for all?

As Lee Corso would say: "Not so fast, my friend." James proves that he still has enough left in the tank for one more championship run and wins his fourth NBA Finals MVP award. However, the biggest play of the season comes from Davis, who meets Giannis on the edge in final possession of Game 6 at the Staples Center and partially blocks his layup attempt to seal the victory and start the celebration.

How does that sound for closing?