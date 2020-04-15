nasscom: To begin with, it will bring 15-20% of the workforce to offices: Nasscom – Latest News

Industry body Nasscom said Wednesday it will gradually bring employees to work facilities, starting with 15-20 percent of the workforce, to meet guidelines issued by the Interior Ministry in means of national closure. The government extended the shutdown until May 3 to contain the spread of the coronavirus infection.

The Home Office issued detailed guidelines on Wednesday for states, the Union Territories and the general public to follow during the extended shutdown until May 3.



According to the guidelines, IT and IT-enabled services will be able to operate with a strength of up to 50 percent.

"We are considering a phased approach that begins with a 15-20 percent workforce returning to offices,quot; – @Debjani_Ghosh on the way forward for the IT industry considering the MHA directive, "Nasscom said in a tweet. .

Nasscom President Debjani Ghosh also tweeted that Nasscom issued a "return to work SOP,quot; to members and recommended 15-20 percent in Phase I.

Under the first phase of blocking between March 24 and April 14, the government had allowed only skeletal staff to be on-site to run critical operations in IT and IT-enabled service organizations.

Most people in IT companies worked from home to ensure business continuity.