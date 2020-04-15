NASA personnel are sending rover commands to Mars from their homes – BGR

NASA's Curiosity rover team is working from home, but still controls the robot's movements on the red planet.

Using video conferencing to coordinate, the team traces and plans the commands before sending them into space from the comfort of your home.

The rover is still as productive as ever, says NASA, and recently drilled to obtain a rock sample using a command sent by remotely working NASA employees.

When NASA announced that it was forcing as many of its employees as possible to work from home amid the new coronavirus pandemic, the agency also mentioned that mission-critical personnel would still have access to the centers and laboratories of The NASA.

Controlling the Curiosity rover on Mars is obviously a critical task, so you might be surprised to learn that the Curiosity mission team is not coming to work these days. Incredibly, the team is doing all of its rover-related work from the comfort of their own homes, remotely controlling the rover without leaving the house.

Typically, Curiosity team members spend their days at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory in California. There, computers can transmit commands directly to the mobile, collect data and receive images. However, with the mandate to work from home, scientists are now doing many of those same things from home.

Shortly after team members were configured to work remotely, they issued a command to the rover that was successful. The rover drilled through a rock sample using commands sent not from a NASA facility, but from a desk in a residential home. That's a big problem, but there are still things the team just can't do without being on site.

"However, not everything they are used to working at JPL could be sent home," explains NASA. “Planners rely on 3D images of Mars and generally study them through special glasses that quickly switch between left and right eye views to better reveal the contours of the landscape. That helps them figure out where to drive Curiosity and how far they can extend their robotic arm. "

That high-end team is available to them at JPL, but none of the team members have computers robust enough to run such programs. JPL notes that the hardware is actually designed for gaming (high-end graphics cards that support most of the weight), but it works just as well for exploration of Mars. The science team is now wearing old school red / blue 3D images and glasses at home.

Despite the dramatic change of scenery, the Curiosity team is still doing its job and making the most of the rover's time on the Red Planet. With up to 20 people required to plan and test commands before sending them to Mars, video conferencing has become the norm, and constant communication enables the rover to continue doing what it does best.

Image Source: NASA / JPL-Caltech / MSSS