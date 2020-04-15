Home Entertainment Movie couples who are meant to be and are overrated

Movie couples who are meant to be and are overrated

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1
<pre><pre>Movie couples who are meant to be and are overrated

Love cannot always conquer everything.

Romance is easily my favorite part of any movie. Nothing beats the thrill of watching a couple fall in love! Some love stories are so moving that they stay with you for the rest of your life.

But not all couples are the same. Sometimes the love story leaves me with blank eyes, incredulous or even screaming at my television. So let's go back and find out which couples make me believe in love and which ones are overrated.

one)

Jack and Rose of Titanic will always be remembered as the love of the United States.

Supreme

No list of epic movie couples would be complete without the Dawsons. Jack's free spirit and Rose's fire are the best love story of my childhood. At that moment when your hand hits the car window? Sexiest shot in film history. And during the controversial scene where Jack realizes that the buoyancy of the gate can only handle one person, he nods and smiles to himself. Although he knows he will die, he is happy that Rose lives. Now that is love.

two)

But Katniss and Peeta never capture my heart in The Hunger Games.

Lionsgate

Katniss and Peeta could be loved by most The Hunger Games fans, but they are actually a disappointment to me. Katniss has a challenging fight over her that pairs very well with Gale. Pretending to love Peeta in games leads to her finally falling in love with him. She may think that her bright and gentle nature is what she needs (bleh), but Gale's sexy and non-conformist vibe makes much more sense to her.

3)

Jamal and Latika's connection is so strong that no obstacle is insurmountable in Slumdog Millionaire.

Warner Bros.

Jamal and Latika are friends when they were young children, and horrible circumstances separate them for years. But they never forget each other. They make their way through gangsters, betrayals, and even systemic oppression to fall back into each other's arms. Her love is as inspiring as it gets.

4)

But Buttercup doesn't deserve Wesley on The princess Bride.

20th Century Fox

At the beginning of the film, Buttercup enjoys nothing more than tormenting Wesley. She won't even call him by name! She just calls him Farm Boy and orders him to come over. It is not until she realizes that she loves him that she is kind to him. But the way you treat those from the lower station is what really reflects your character, and Buttercup's demeanor reveals that he's not as sweet as he seems.

5)

Hazel and Gus from The fault in our stars Really find love in a hopeless place.

20th Century Fox

Surrounded by death, Hazel and Gus squeeze every moment of their remaining life. From their witty metaphors to their dark humor and heavy hearts, this couple makes a lasting impression long after the credits run out. Her heartbreaking story is a reminder to all of us that tomorrow is not guaranteed, and we must appreciate love in our infinite little ones.

6)

But Nate's The Devil Wears Prada He's a terrible boyfriend and he doesn't deserve to go back to Andy.

20th Century Fox

Nate is only weighing Andy. He constantly casts shadow on his girlfriend's ambition. When a work function is held on the night of your birthday party, it is passive and aggressive cranky. Also, when she meets him to apologize, he is rude and condescending. This movie is almost perfect except for the ending. I wish Andy would finish doing the new job without going back to this tool.

7)

Janie and Tea Cake teach their people the meaning of love in Her eyes were looking at God.

A B C

After two unfulfilled marriages, Janie finally discovers the passion in the beautiful and charismatic Tea Cake. Their whirlwind romance is an exploration of sensuality and spontaneity. They share more love in their short time together than many life experiences.

8)

But Cher and Josh from Clueless they're ex-stepbrothers, and that's just gross.

Supreme

Josh and Cher grow up together as half brothers. So what if your parents get divorced? It still bothers me that these two end up together. There are over seven billion people in the world, and do you have to fall in love with your ex-stepbrother? Yuck

9)

Adele and Emma fill my heart full Blue is the warmest color.

Wild bunch

This coming-of-age tale is intimate, raw, and certainly not afraid of a good sex scene. Adèle embarks on a burgeoning sexuality journey with Emma, ​​and it's a privilege to take a look at her tender ups and downs. Although constant infidelity is a bit of a stretch, I find myself supporting the couple anyway and lovingly remembering as old friends. I hope that a sequel will finally come out where they've matured enough to approach their relationship with fresh eyes and open hearts.

10)

But Mia and Sebastian's relationship in La La Land It is not all that it seems to be.

Lionsgate

Despite the fact that Mia and Sebastian separated to continue their careers, fans consider their relationship to be unique forever. But once you look beyond the fun dance numbers and colorful costumes from the movie, the couple really isn't that glamorous. After Mia's audition, he imagines a future where he stays to work at his jazz club, and she becomes a famous actress in Paris. There is no talk of trying long distances or waiting on each other. There is no fight at all! He immediately abandons his love, and that is not a love story worth remembering.

eleven)

Nick and Rachel prove that anything is possible in Crazy rich Asians.

Warner Bros.

Nick and Rachel are one of the best couples of the 2010s. Rachel explores what it means to be a member of the Chinese Diaspora while dating Singapore's most eligible bachelor. Their marriage fuses the old world with the new while overcoming class differences and identity struggles. Plus, they give us that Asian representation that Hollywood has denied us for so long!

12)

But Sandy is completely changed by Danny in Grease, and that is in bad shape.

Supreme

The music, the dance, the costumes of the 50s … Grease has it all. But the movie is completely ruined in the end when Sandy arrives at the carnival dressed as a greaser. Not only is her outfit, hairstyle, and makeup different, but her mean girlish attitude makes her feel like a whole new person. Danny should date Sandy for who he is or not date her.

13)

Elizabeth and Mr. Darcy overcome their failures to find love in Pride and prejudice.

Focus functions

Elizabeth Bennet and Mr. Darcy remain one of the best couples of all time. Darcy overcomes her pride and Elizabeth her prejudice by realizing that first impressions are not everything. Sometimes love is not discovered at first sight, it builds over time, burning for years until you look down and realize that your heart is burning.

14)

But Peter and Lara Jean are not a good couple in To all the boys I've loved before.

Netflix

Peter and Lara Jean pretend to go out, a recipe for disaster if I've ever heard one, until they fall in love. However, Peter still has feelings for his ex for much of the movie. And in the sequel, Lara Jean spends most of the movie imagining a relationship with another child. These two are obviously not perfect for each other. Either they are not mature enough to know what they want, or they do not appreciate what they have.

fifteen.

Vivian and Edward complement each other perfectly in Pretty Woman.

Buena Vista photos

Many people simply remember that Edward was traveling in his white limo and suppose it is another story of saving the damsel. But Vivian also saves Edward too. It is through his influence that he begins to treat people with compassion and begins to feel good about himself. In the final scene, Edward asks what happens after the man climbs the tower to rescue the lady. Vivian says, "She rescues him back." Although they are of different kinds, their love is equaled in the end.

sixteen.

But Pat and Tiffany just need to focus on themselves in Silver Linings Playbook.

The Weinstein Company

Between the two of them, Pat and Tiffany have a lot on their plates: leaving a mental health facility, a restraining order, and facing the end of their previous relationships. That's a lot to unpack in two hours. Also, Pat jumps straight from Nikki to Tiffany without taking time to heal. Although they are certainly cute together, Pat and Tiffany could spend more time alone to work on themselves.

17)

Kaz shows Noni how to live his truth in Beyond the lights.

Relativity means

Noni is a superstar who fights when he meets Kaz. After a lifetime of being shaped by the expectations of the women's music industry, Noni unlearns everything she was taught about beauty and self-acceptance. Kaz leads her down a path of healing and liberation. The couple realizes that self-esteem should only come from within.

18)

But Christian acts as if Ana were his property in Fifty Shades of Grey.

Universal

Christian is the definition of control. He is jealous and possessive to the point that his relationship is clearly toxic. The unequal power dynamics and the reinforcement of traditional gender roles are horrible. Aside from the sex scenes, I don't understand why these movies are so popular. Love is supposed to be about society, not property.

19)

Ennis and Jack are cross lovers who deserve so much more in Secret in the mountain.

River Road Entertainment

Jack and Ennis found love during the 1960s in Wyoming, a cruel time and place for the LGBTQ community. Men struggle to reconcile their desires with the expectations of society and end up tragically losing that battle. In a different time, this story could have had a happier ending. However, their inability to give up on each other and their strange subversion of the male cowboy stereotype make them winners in my eyes.

twenty)

But Harry and Ginny have no chemistry at all. Harry Potter Serie.

Warner Bros.

I will never understand why J. K. Rowling combines these two together. It feels too forced and convenient. Also, the love scenes in the movies are so awkward that they actually make me look away because I'm so embarrassed by them. I would have preferred Harry to end up with someone who really understands him as Luna Lovegood.

Do we miss any of your favorite movie partners? Let us know in the comments below!

TV and cinema

Receive all the best moments of pop culture and entertainment in your inbox.

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©