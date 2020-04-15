Movie couples who are meant to be and are overrated

Love cannot always conquer everything.
Romance is easily my favorite part of any movie. Nothing beats the thrill of watching a couple fall in love! Some love stories are so moving that they stay with you for the rest of your life.
But not all couples are the same. Sometimes the love story leaves me with blank eyes, incredulous or even screaming at my television. So let's go back and find out which couples make me believe in love and which ones are overrated.
one)
Jack and Rose of Titanic will always be remembered as the love of the United States.
two)
But Katniss and Peeta never capture my heart in The Hunger Games.
3)
Jamal and Latika's connection is so strong that no obstacle is insurmountable in Slumdog Millionaire.
4)
But Buttercup doesn't deserve Wesley on The princess Bride.
5)
Hazel and Gus from The fault in our stars Really find love in a hopeless place.
6)
But Nate's The Devil Wears Prada He's a terrible boyfriend and he doesn't deserve to go back to Andy.
7)
Janie and Tea Cake teach their people the meaning of love in Her eyes were looking at God.
8)
But Cher and Josh from Clueless they're ex-stepbrothers, and that's just gross.
9)
Adele and Emma fill my heart full Blue is the warmest color.
10)
But Mia and Sebastian's relationship in La La Land It is not all that it seems to be.
eleven)
Nick and Rachel prove that anything is possible in Crazy rich Asians.
12)
But Sandy is completely changed by Danny in Grease, and that is in bad shape.
13)
Elizabeth and Mr. Darcy overcome their failures to find love in Pride and prejudice.
14)
But Peter and Lara Jean are not a good couple in To all the boys I've loved before.
fifteen.
Vivian and Edward complement each other perfectly in Pretty Woman.
sixteen.
But Pat and Tiffany just need to focus on themselves in Silver Linings Playbook.
17)
Kaz shows Noni how to live his truth in Beyond the lights.
18)
But Christian acts as if Ana were his property in Fifty Shades of Grey.
19)
Ennis and Jack are cross lovers who deserve so much more in Secret in the mountain.
twenty)
But Harry and Ginny have no chemistry at all. Harry Potter Serie.
Do we miss any of your favorite movie partners? Let us know in the comments below!
TV and cinema
Receive all the best moments of pop culture and entertainment in your inbox.