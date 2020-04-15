Monica is criticized for being too arrogant after saying this about ex-husband Shannon Brown in this video

Monica is pouring tea on her marriage and divorce, and some of her fans are not here because of what she has to say about Shannon Brown.

The diva, who stars in the hit show, YOU. & Tiny: Friends and Family Hustle, recently opened to Jermaine Dupri and Bryan Michael Cox while he was in the studio while trying to put together his new album.

The talented diva said this about the project: “Maybe this album should feel like history. About how you got so much history with someone that you can't get rid of him. He won't forget me. I am the only woman he has ever married. I have your only daughter.

He also shared some beautiful memories with fans saying, “My wedding was still one of the best days of my life. I had more fun surrounded by the greatest love of all. This is how I want people to feel when they hear the song, that feeling, that moment. "

Monica said the former basketball star would never forget her because she is the only woman he married and revealed: “You must leave behind what your children need. School is starting. Things are happening, who is more important here? I'm not saying it's easy, but when it's not easy, it's nobody's business either. "

One commenter replied, "Umm, she is the only woman he has married until now. And she was not faithful. She could forget me and I wouldn't mind."

This follower stated, "These comments." She stated facts. He may remarry and have another daughter, but right now, right now, she is talking about facts. He will not forget her. She is the first person he marries, and he gave her his first daughter and vice versa. They are important first.

One fan said, "I don't know why all women think she is as unforgettable as if there was never another, so how are you single?"

Another observer replied, "All she had to say was that she was not going to improve anyone because that was what she wanted to say."

This person stated: “You can definitely remarry and have another daughter. That is not a major achievement. I still love Monica. "

This sponsor stated, "Everyone says he is arrogant because he said he will always remember her. Of course he will! She could have dragged him through the fucking mud, but she didn't! Even though he deserves her anger , but all of you will find anything to be angry about.

Monica and Shannon got married in 2010 and they have a beautiful daughter, Laiyah, together.

Monica shares children, Rodney Jr. and Romelo, with rapper Rocko.



