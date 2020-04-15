Miranda Lambert clarifies Joe's exotic relationship after taking the heat for her throwback photos

Instagram

The singer of & # 39; Fastest Girl in Town & # 39; offers an explanation of her relationship with the & # 39; Tiger King & # 39; star after the photos of her posing with the former zoo owner are shocked.

Miranda lambert She has become the latest celebrity to be swept up in her alleged affiliation with former convicted zoo owner Joe Exotic. The country music star sparked controversy after sharing photos of her with the "Tiger King: murder, chaos and madness"will star on their social networks on Monday, April 13.

In the photos, hit maker "Mama & # 39; s Broken Heart" posed with Joe, her ex-husband John Finlay, as well as ex-staff member Joe Kelci "Saff" Saffery. "Here's a little keepsake for you all on Monday," so he captioned the photos and added the hashtags #TigerKing and #WayTooPrettyForPrison.

Shortly after they were uploaded, Miranda was criticized for her alleged relationship with Joe. "That is not a photo that I would be proud of, much less post on social media. Very disappointed," wrote one person. "Surprised that you posted this considering your [sic] love for animals? Strange!" commented a second user. "Wow. This is embarrassing," another hit her.

Noticing the reaction, the 36-year-old singer then went to Twitter to clear things up. "Background: During Hurricane Harvey, the MuttNation team went to Houston to help relocate existing shelter dogs to free up shelter space for animals separated by their owners," he explained. "MuttNation asked for volunteers who could transport some dogs from the Houston shelters in Oklahoma, where there was space and they could be treated and adopted."

Miranda is not the first public figure whose past encounter with Joe has led her to hot water. Previously, Shaquille O & # 39; Neal He had to defend himself by following his cameo on the popular Netflix docuseries.

The basketball legend explained in his podcast that he is not a friend of the imprisoned zoo operator, whose real name is Joseph Maldonado-Passage, and who hardly knows him. "So we went in there, and it's a beautiful place, and the character that was there was Exotic Joe," he recalled his visit to the Great Exotic Animal Park in Wynnewood, the zoo that Joe previously owned in Oklahoma.

The 48-year-old retired athlete continued: "We are there and I left some donations for the tiger food and all that … We took photos with [the] tigers. We came back a couple of times." However, he added that he stopped coming to the zoo after discovering what Joe was involved with behind the scenes.

Joe, a self-proclaimed tiger lover, was sentenced to 22 years in prison in January this year after being convicted of paying a hitman $ 3,000 for killing Carole Baskin, an animal activist who runs a sanctuary called Big Cat Rescue in Tampa. , Fla. Joe was fighting with Carole, who publicly criticized him for killing five of his tigers, raising them and selling lemurs, and more in hopes of making a profit. According to prosecutors, Joe tried to silence Carole by hiring a hitman.