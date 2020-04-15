Miley Cyrus tests makeup skills by giving Cody Simpson a wild makeover

Instagram

As she and her singing boyfriend celebrate Easter Sunday in quarantine amid the coronavirus crisis, the killer of & # 39; Wrecking Ball & # 39; apply deep red lipstick, mascara, eyeshadow, and highlighter to your face.

Up News Info –

Miley Cyrus celebrated on Easter Sunday, April 12, giving her boyfriend Cody Simpson A wild makeover.

The hit creator of "Wrecking Ball" put her styling skills to the test, applying a bold red lipstick, mascara, eyeshadow, and highlighter to her boyfriend's face and sharing photos of the amazing looks on Instagram.

"I. Beat. That. Face." Cyrus captioned the image. "Self love and trust".

<br />

Another star who marked Easter with a new look, courtesy of her spouse, was Hilary Duff, who visited the photo-sharing site and posted a photo of her new aqua blue hairstyle. Her husband Matthew Koma He turned to Instagram Live to reveal he was behind the bold new look.

<br />

"I also dyed her hair. I do a lot of things around the house," Koma shared.

<br />

And last week (ends April 10), actress Sophie Turner showed off the eye-catching eye shadow she applied to the husband Joe Jonas& # 39; face.

"He finally let me put on makeup," he captioned photos of his work on social media.