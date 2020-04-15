Miles Harrison & # 39; s Rugby Fantasy Land: No 1 – Ian McLauchlan vs Tendai Mtawarira | Rugby Union News





Who did Miles Harrison pick on the loose end?

Tune in to the sixth installment of Miles Harrison's rugby fantasy land XVs as you choose a pre-1994 Golden Oldie loose-head accessory to take on a 'Young One'.

These are teams with players who lift your spirits, some who take you out of your seat. This could be due to his talent, abilities, and speed, or due to his power, strength, and physical presence.

These fantasy teams do not claim to have the best players in their positions, although in all cases they are inevitably great players, the national team is about making sure these teams play the most incredibly entertaining rugby the selector could dream of.

Next on the team sheet is the loose-head accessory, the player who thrives trying to master tight-head time in the scrum. Miles Harrison has selected two impressive dark arts technicians who also have the ball skills to reach the highest level.

Ian McLauchlan won 43 matches with Scotland between 1969 and 1979, patrolling 19 times. He also played for the British and Irish Lions eight times touring New Zealand in 1971 and South Africa four years later.

In the Young Guns team, we introduce the unconditional Tendai Mtawarira of the Sharks. With 117 caps for South Africa, Mtawarira has produced some exceptional performances, including the dismantling of Phil Vickery during the first round of the Lions Tour 2009. Most recently he was praised for his performance against England in the 2019 World Cup final.

Ian McLauchlan vs Tendai Mtawarira

The Golden Old Man: Ian McLauchlan

Mighty Mouse was a favorite accessory when she was growing up. For starters, what kid is not going to love his nickname? But, the Scot seemed to be lucky, tackling the toughest scrums head-on, but on this side, you need more than that and he had it, constantly popping up all over the field.

Ian McLauchlan tackled the scrum head

He was also a central figure for Scotland that famous day against Wales in front of the world record crowd of 104,000 in 1975. A game, which due to the most striking atmosphere, made a lasting impression on anyone who saw it.

The crowded terraces, the flags, Murrayfield's old rectangular marker, the field invasion at the end. Old school mayhem and Mighty Mouse too.

The young man Tendai Mtawarira

The Beast has been a crowd favorite for the Springboks

Even if only for the participation of the audience, it has to be & # 39; The Beast & # 39; in the loose head game.

But, over the years, there has been much more to the Springbok than the cry of its name from the stand. A supreme scrummager and with speed to go with him.

The ideal modern accessory and, yes, also a crowd pleaser. You really can't ask for more than that. Os du Randt also had it all and got the crowd going, but this time it is the Beast who gives it to me.

0:24 Miles' Fantasy Team: Tendai Mtawarira Miles' Fantasy Team: Tendai Mtawarira

Selection is by its very nature a very personal choice and, along with that thought, is the fact that you cannot look back over the years and not lose some. This is where you come in. I want your picks and to tell me who I might have missed and exactly why you made your choices. @skysportsmiles

Tell me the stories that make your choices so special to you. The possibilities are endless, so let your imagination run wild. But, remember, when making your selections for this match, the selected players must make their hearts sing.

Once both teams are selected, including the & # 39; super sub & # 39 ;, we will select the main coaches. Then, we will select the place, the referee and a memorable kit for the teams to 'run out'.