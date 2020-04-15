Mike Brey: "We can't lose another NCAA tournament," meaning Notre Dame and everyone else

Mike Brey does not know if March Madness 2021 will be in March, April, May or July. However, he knows two things for sure: it definitely has to happen sometime, and the Fighting Irish must be there.

"Everything has crossed my mind: do we start basketball on December 1 with games? Do we play a league schedule? Brey asked in a conference call with reporters on Wednesday. "I'm just speculating on that, but I think they will find out for him to have an NCAA Tournament." Because we can't lose it again. Will it be April Madness instead of March Madness? Will it be May Madness if football is delayed?

"Again, I don't have any information on this. But I'm trying to speculate and be ready. And I'm sure the NCAA is doing it with contingency plans, too. Because we can't lose another NCAA tournament: what Notre Dame means. , but also sport in general ".

The Irish have not participated in the NCAA Tournament since 2017. The 2018 and '19 teams suffered serious injury damage, but the 2020 team would likely have also failed if the event had proceeded as planned.

The NCAA 2020 Tournament was canceled on March 12 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which hit the sports world the day before when Utah Jazz Center Rudy Gobert tested positive for the coronavirus and the NBA decided to suspend its season shortly then. It was the first time the tournament had been canceled in its history; it was played for four years of World War II.

The NCAA was able to recoup some of its lost income through insurance, but it was reported in late March that the organization would reduce the financial distribution to its member schools by $ 375 million, to $ 225 million in total.

With the future of the pandemic uncertain, universities have yet to announce plans to open campuses in the fall. There's a chance that won't happen, which would certainly lead to the college football season being postponed, perhaps until spring. There is a possibility that campuses will open but soccer is still behind schedule.

In the low-income climate, Brey was asked if there could be an urge to schedule more series at home and instead of guaranteed home games, the practice in which a school with the resources of the Irish pays an opponent to play at the Joyce Center but don't agree to visit that school's gym. Brey said the Irish are still working on three or four more games to complete their 2020-21 calendar.

"There is a lot unknown," Brey said. "I think you have to have an open mind for your budget, to help your athletics department because we are all going to be in trouble.

“Right now we have 11 scholarships. We're still recruiting, but unless it's a good option, it wouldn't be bad on the budget if we didn't have to pay for another or two scholarships. That is the world we are in now, as we move into the next academic year. To add another type, it has to be a type that cannot be missed.

“All of us, in every athletic department, budget conscious, have been the march orders of our bosses. … "

Brey is only sure of this: College basketball shows wouldn't need much warning to start playing again.

"Here's the one thing about basketball instead of soccer. Basketball players, more or less, are fit throughout the year," Brey said. "We do foreign tours in the summer and play three games. Scrimmage. Basketball players can go back two weeks of hoop and run and then they are ready to play Syracuse. "Come on, Coach."

"Basketball is agile. We don't need much equipment. We need a ball. We need a couple of hoops. And we may be playing around a bit. Soccer, as we know, is a completely different animal.