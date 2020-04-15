Michelle Wiliams urges fans to turn to & # 39; Trusted Professionals & # 39; to treat trauma or abuse

Instagram

The former Destiny & # 39; s Child singer has been outspoken about her mental struggle when she registered at a Los Angeles mental health center to treat her depression in July 2018.

Michelle Williams (II) makes sure everyone knows that seeking professional help for mental health issues is nothing to be ashamed of. Using his Twitter account, the former member of Child of destiny He urged people to process their "trauma / abuse with trusted professionals."

The singer wrote Saturday, April 11, "It is okay to process your trauma / abuse with trusted professionals in the mental health area! Counseling and therapy are also one of God's gifts!"

One of his followers then reacted to the advice, asking: "But what about the medical bishops, the medical reverends?" To which the 40-year-old man replied, "Absolutely not! If they don't have training, certification in mental health counseling!"

He went on to explain, "Prayer is incredible, but so is getting to the root of the behaviors and responses to trauma and abuse."

This comes after she opened up about her struggle with the insecurity that almost made her stop singing. "I like to socialize with people on social media," Williams said. "I don't want to not talk to people who are being nice … But sometimes, before you get to the good guys, you have to go through a couple of bad people," he said at the time.

"Apparently I don't have the most commercially attractive voice or whatever. People have their favorites, but vocally I was not a favorite in the group, and that stuck with me," continued the "Survivor" singer.

"It is still a fight," he admitted. "I'm at a theater show as we talk, and … I hope people like it. That's what we signed up for: People are buying their tickets and you want to make sure they're happy so they can continue to support you in the next move that At the same time, you have to go there and be you, not bend or settle … no, do it as God gave it to you. Be who you are. "

Michelle has been outspoken about her mental struggle. In July 2018, she registered with a Los Angeles mental health center to treat her depression. "For years I have been dedicated to raising awareness about mental health and empowering people to recognize when it is time to seek help, support and guidance from those who love and care for their well-being," he said in a statement at the time. "Today I am proud, happy and healthy standing here as someone who will always continue to lead by example while tirelessly advocating for the betterment of those in need."