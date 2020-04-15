Michael Buble rep says online concern is "cyber bullying,quot; effort

Recent videos from Michael Buble and wife Luisana Lopilato It sparked concern among fans after the star seemed to treat his partner roughly. However, his representative says that these interactions are not a cause for concern.

In a statement to E! News, assured the representative of the singer: "Anyone who sees them on Facebook live every day can see that this is a beautiful association full of love." The representative added that the allegations are "a failed cyber-bullying effort,quot; against the couple.

This is now the third time that Michael and Luisana have tackled the controversy, which started the weekend when they entered Instagram Live to record a video of themselves reading a children's book. In that live session, Bublé nudges Luisana, in what some people say was a forceful way. He also grabbed her arm to hug her, but fans also think the gesture was too harsh.

Not long after, social media users mentioned past clips in which the "I Didn't Know You Yet,quot; singer allegedly scolds his wife.