Michael Buble rep says online concern is "cyber bullying,quot; effort

Recent videos from Michael Buble and wife Luisana Lopilato It sparked concern among fans after the star seemed to treat his partner roughly. However, his representative says that these interactions are not a cause for concern.
In a statement to E! News, assured the representative of the singer: "Anyone who sees them on Facebook live every day can see that this is a beautiful association full of love." The representative added that the allegations are "a failed cyber-bullying effort,quot; against the couple.
This is now the third time that Michael and Luisana have tackled the controversy, which started the weekend when they entered Instagram Live to record a video of themselves reading a children's book. In that live session, Bublé nudges Luisana, in what some people say was a forceful way. He also grabbed her arm to hug her, but fans also think the gesture was too harsh.
Not long after, social media users mentioned past clips in which the "I Didn't Know You Yet,quot; singer allegedly scolds his wife.
In a March 23 clip, the singer told the camera: "Honestly, I can't wait until you see the divorce on this. Because honestly, I'm telling you now, if you think this is an act, it's not an act. . OMG ".
In the same video, he also chastised Luisana for being two minutes late to the cinema. "You are so dead to me," he commented as he entered the painting, before detailing the numerous "lies,quot; he tells people when he runs behind.
But Luisana insisted on a statement that, despite appearances, it is fine. "(I) go out every day with my husband to try to make (Instagram) lives to bring some happiness, entertainment, longing, and we have to put up with, listen and see what people with bad intentions publish without knowing anything about our family "he shared. "And after all the pain we've experienced, I want you to know that I have no doubts about who my husband is and that I would choose him again a thousand times!"
the rebel way Star added in a second statement that she is grateful that so many fans have been concerned, but said it is not necessary. With Michael at his side, he said in a video: "It is very important that we pay attention to these problems that have been mentioned and I am lucky not to suffer. But it is important to pay attention in order to help the women who are going through that,quot; .
