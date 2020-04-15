Meghan Markle and Prince Harry donate wedding proceeds to charity

Meghan Markle and Prince harry remain a force for good.
The couple is donating proceeds from their 2018 royal wedding to the Feeding Britain organization, of which the Archbishop of Canterbury is president, who presided over the Sussex marriage in May 2018, according to a spokesman for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. In total, a sum of $ 112,000 will go to help food banks and food organizations in the local community, as well as other avenues, which is especially important in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.
In a statement, the couple's spokesperson shared: "The duke and duchess were able to speak to the archbishop recently, and were moved to hear all about the work that Feeding Britain was doing to support people during COVID-19. They have memories Particularly enjoyable from their visit to the Birkenhead Citizen's Supermarket, especially the generosity and compassion of everyone who works there to help others. They are delighted to be able to ensure that this money is donated to such a great cause. "
Meghan and Harry were able to make a sizeable donation thanks to the BBC broadcast of their nuptials in 2018. According to Province population In the magazine, the couple asked the BBC to donate excess profits on their behalf and were "notified of the funds when the coronavirus pandemic occurred."
"It is understood that the Sussexs thought it appropriate that the funds generated by their wedding go to a charity supported by the Archbishop, who played such an important role that day," a source told the magazine.
The Archbishop and others are grateful to receive the funds as they "will keep breakfast, lunch and dinner, making three square meals on the table for many tens of thousands of children across our network," according to the director of the organization. Andrew Dorsey.
Meghan and Harry got a first-hand look at the good work the organization does when they met with volunteers and workers in January 2019, when she was still pregnant with their baby. Archie Harrison. At that time, royal observers could hardly predict that the duke and duchess would separate from the royal family just one year later.
Now the couple are no longer core members of the company and are expanding on their own with their nonprofit Archewell, named after their young son. This means that this is just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to your good deeds. The couple vows to "do some meaning, do something that matters,quot; with their new organization.
For now, though, mom and dad are focused on staying healthy and spending as much time as they can with little Archie, who's turning one this month. They will celebrate alone this year as the rest of the family is on the other side of the pond in Britain and travel stops due to the coronavirus.
