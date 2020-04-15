Meghan Markle and Prince Harry donate wedding proceeds to charity

Meghan Markle and Prince harry remain a force for good.

The couple is donating proceeds from their 2018 royal wedding to the Feeding Britain organization, of which the Archbishop of Canterbury is president, who presided over the Sussex marriage in May 2018, according to a spokesman for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. In total, a sum of $ 112,000 will go to help food banks and food organizations in the local community, as well as other avenues, which is especially important in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

In a statement, the couple's spokesperson shared: "The duke and duchess were able to speak to the archbishop recently, and were moved to hear all about the work that Feeding Britain was doing to support people during COVID-19. They have memories Particularly enjoyable from their visit to the Birkenhead Citizen's Supermarket, especially the generosity and compassion of everyone who works there to help others. They are delighted to be able to ensure that this money is donated to such a great cause. "