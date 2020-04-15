Meet Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar's daughter, Sitara Ghattamaneni

Our southern film industry has some of the biggest stars in our country. Its popularity and its massive following is not only local but global. But currently if there is someone from the South industry that is catching all eyes, it is Sitara Ghattamaneni. The seven-year-old girl is the southern superstar Mahesh Babu and the daughter of Namrata Shirodkar.

The young woman made her debut on Instagram and since joining the photo-sharing app, people have been making fun of her. Sitara has posted three photos so far, but looking at her photos and reading her captions, it's a delight how brilliant the young mind is. Look at his three posts …

Mahesh Babu is a superstar in the South, and his films are all the rage in theaters. He once revealed in an interview on an online portal that his wife Namrata has set direct guidelines for their children: Sitara and Gautam, and all credit goes to her. Well, we must say that this young mind will surely be followed on social networks, because it is the new star in the virtual world and we must learn simple things from these young minds.