McDonald's is forced to apologize after a Chinese restaurant bans blacks

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
3
Logo

McDonald & # 39; s has issued an apology after one of its restaurants in China placed a sign, prohibiting blacks from locating the restaurant in Guangzhou.

Advertisement - Four Minutes Motivational Video

The sign said the location "had been informed that black people are now unable to enter the restaurant."

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here