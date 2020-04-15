McDonald's is forced to apologize after a Chinese restaurant bans blacks

McDonald & # 39; s has issued an apology after one of its restaurants in China placed a sign, prohibiting blacks from locating the restaurant in Guangzhou.

The sign said the location "had been informed that black people are now unable to enter the restaurant."

Guangzhou has the largest black community in the country.

"Immediately upon learning of unauthorized communication to our guests at a restaurant in Guangzhou, we immediately removed the communication and temporarily closed the restaurant," a McDonald's spokesman said in a statement to the BBC.

The company said it would administer "diversity and inclusion,quot; training at the store.

The sign appears weeks after hundreds of Africans in the city were evicted from hotels and apartments after online rumors that the coronavirus was spreading among Africans.

Currently, in the United States, Asian Americans have been attacked after the president repeatedly referred to the virus as the "Chinese virus."