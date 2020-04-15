Marvin Hagler vs Thomas Hearns remembered by Adam Smith on the 35th anniversary of the legendary fight | Boxing news





Marvin Hagler battled Thomas Hearns for three world titles in Las Vegas in April 1985

Marvin Hagler's legendary fight with Thomas Hearns still evokes strong emotions, 35 years after his middleweight classic, he writes. Sky Sports Boxingit's Adam Smith.

April 15, 1985 is recorded in boxing annals forever. It is a date that many boxing fans will never forget. I certainly will not: I was 13 years old and it was the fight that attracted me to this incredible sport; that held me forever.

Hagler-Hearns. Magical Mesmer. Violence.

I have had the privilege of having called up some of the biggest fights of the past decades. Few nights will overcome the & # 39; Takeoff for AJ & # 39; and the dethronement of Wladimir Klitschko at Wembley Stadium three years ago, or the fiercest domestic duel between my friends and colleagues Jamie Moore and Matt Macklin in 2006.

The first meeting between Diego Corrales and José Luis Castillo together in 2005 was the biggest battle I have ever discussed: brutal, throbbing and THE most dramatic end of the tenth round.

However, how I wish I had & # 39; called & # 39; Hagler vs. Hearns for real, and not just on TV!

I grew up watching the super fights between that wonderful group of Sugar Ray Leonard, Tommy Hearns, Marvin Hagler and Roberto Durán. Hearns was my favorite. & # 39; The Hitman & # 39; He just personified every gallant and passionate about sport.

Hearns' ring skills were forged in the famous Kronk gym

The tall, slim and talented former welterweight was guided, of course, by legendary Emanuel Steward and his infamous Kronk gym in Detroit.

I loved Hearns, his weird build, his jab, his movement, the Kronk gold, his incredible power, but most of all, his natural fight in the deepest of battles.

Hearns, the light middleweight world champion, gained weight to face the feared undisputed middleweight king, & # 39; Marvelous & # 39; Marvin Hagler.

However, my man Tommy was also quite scary. Just 10 months earlier, in the same place as the Caesar & # 39; s Palace in Las Vegas, he had frozen Roberto Durán. No one did that to The Stone Hands. No one.

The first round was absolutely incredible. Unreal. Surprisingly, Hagler brought the fight straight to Hearns, and the two traded fierce punches in three of the most surprising minutes in boxing history. The tactics, and the defense, went out the window. Both injured the other: Hagler was severely cut, while Hearns had already broken his right hand.

The second round was more of the same, but Hearns' legs continued to betray him, and Hagler seemed to be gaining the advantage, even shifting to his left-handed position and pushing Hearns back.

Hagler's cut worsened in the third round, which led to his memorable line when referee Richard Steele and the ring doctor inspected him and asked Marvin if he could see. "I don't miss it, do I?" answered.

This made Hagler have more intention in the KO. He broke into Hearns, backing up and catching him with rights over his head and chin. Hearns fell to the canvas, bravely about to stand up, but Steele stopped 'The War'. at 1:53 of the third. Less than eight minutes of action. However, it was epic. The best three round fight in any weight class of any generation.

Hagler had earned a reputation as a destructive puncher.

I was just a teenager and the tears flowed when my American boxing idol (Barry McGuigan was the other one) was knocked out. To this day, I can remember how devastated I was. However, the throbbing drama made me want to come back for more. And more. 35 years later, I still love this sport like no other and respect and admire these fighters, men and women, very much. Discovering their souls.

While preparing for the big fight between Floyd Mayweather and Shane Mosley in Las Vegas in May 2010, I had the honor of interviewing two of those big four: Hearns and Leonard. As we chatted before the camera rolled, I told Tommy about my teenage adoration for him. I was very moved. Sugar Ray is not like that.

"What about me?" Leonard joked. "Wasn't I good enough?"

"He liked Hitman, Ray!" Hearns said. "You have to understand that."

"You're about to interview me," Leonard continued, "and did you just tell me that Tommy Hearns is your hero? OMG!"

"At least I'm honest!" Said.

Prank with two legends. It doesn't just happen every day. It continued even when the red light on the camera came on. Ray kept stepping in with reminders of who my hero was.

Inevitably, the moment came when Tommy spoke about that devastating loss to & # 39; Marvelous & # 39; Marvin.

"He was a young teenager who was looking at London early in the morning," I told the couple. "I cried when they hit you, Tommy."

"Well guess what?" Hitman said. "I also cried my eyes."

Ray stepped in. "You know something? I cried too!" he admitted. We all cry, the three of us!

There was laughter everywhere. We even hug him. Irreplaceable memories.

Hearns also shared the ring twice with Sugar Ray Leonard

Hagler only had two more fights after his win over Hearns

However, let's not forget the winner. When I first met Marvin, I also told him that Tommy was my hero. He said it will always be one of his own too.

The most affable and wonderful man you can find. So far from the lone and menacing shark it used to isolate itself on Cape Cod. Those winter winds make the tip of Provincetown on the Cape one of the coldest places in the world. Hagler used to hit the beaches there on ice or snow. He was often heard screaming in pain. Wild conditions, seagulls and solitude.

In these difficult times of isolation, that was his self-imposed prison.

"Sometimes, at 3 in the morning, seven days a week, I would run and run at full speed along the beach in and around Herring Cove," Hagler told me. "He could walk 15 miles between the difficult dunes, and he wore heavy combat boots. Running shoes? They were ladybug shoes! I would also run some of this backwards as I always tried to replicate the movements in the ring."

Hagler hid in bare, remote motels that were closed to the public. Their equipment was scarce, only the Petronelli brothers, Guerino and Pat, and selected combat partners, who according to sources that still exist today were & # 39; regularly brought, beaten and replaced & # 39 ;. They were also not allowed to speak to Hagler on a social basis.

Between sessions, Hagler stared at the ocean. It was the only way Hagler knew: fighting for himself, a trait derived from another boxing rocky childhood. Their family home was completely destroyed in the Newark riots during the summer of 1967. Twenty-six people were killed after the disorder and devastation that caused damage for about $ 10 million. Another tantalizing story developed from deep-rooted domestic struggles.

However, this 13-year-old boy hated what Hagler did that night. Poor Tommy. Of course, there is so much respect 35 years later.

Marvin Hagler was truly wonderful, and that fight will always be known as Hagler-Hearns.

April 15, 1985 was also to give me my professional path. Thanks to both of you.

Although there are still tears in my eyes when once a year, I look at what happened in those crazy eight minutes, at Kronk's Golden Tommy Hearns …