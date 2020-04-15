Home Entertainment Married on First Sight Decision Day presents a dramatic walk

On Decision Day, it is really all or nothing.

During this night, everything new Married at first sightFive couples met to sit down with the show's experts to reveal whether they would like to remain married or want to divorce.

While the cameras have been running for eight weeks, many viewers were still eager to see which couples were willing to continue fighting and which couples were ready to cancel everything.

Like last season, not every game had a happy ending. But at the same time, some couples seemed stronger than ever. "I think there is an opportunity and I think this opportunity is worth taking because we don't have the chance to love often." Derek Sherman shared in tonight's episode.

So who's still together and going to make it work? And who is ready to go on as a single individual, possibly for the better? Learn about all the couples in Washington D.C. then.

Austin Hurd and Jessica Studer
Decision: still married

While Jessica feared Austin's busy travel schedule and wondered why her husband had not yet used the word "love," the registered nurse got everything she wanted and more on Decision Day. "I see that you love me. I feel the commitment and I really see that you support me every day and that makes me know that I love you," Austin shared. "Of course I want to stay married to you." And after hearing the word, Jessica couldn't help but joke, "I knew it all along."

Taylor Dunklin and Brandon Reid
Decision: divorced

Although E! News previously confirmed that the couple parted ways with Brandon requesting an annulment, viewers had yet to see a final dramatic scene. Brandon was late for Decision Day and tried (and failed) to explain why he left the show after a disagreement with production. "We've had some good times. I feel like we were about to start more and a new communication, but with all the things that have happened, it might not be the best thing for us to try to continue," Taylor shared. "That said, I would like to get a divorce." What was Brandon's reaction? He quickly left the set but not before saying "I'm over it."

Meka Jones and Michael Watson
Decision: divorced

Viewers were not surprised to learn that Meka wanted a divorce after eight weeks of marriage. "It is the most difficult relationship I've ever been in, but I think in the past few days, I saw some of the progress I needed to see to consider staying married," he shared. "I think overall, there has been too much cheating. There are so many things I'm not sure about. I still don't feel like I know who my husband is … so that's why I want a divorce." As for Michael, he made it clear that he does not believe in divorce and was "disappointed,quot; with the ending.

Katie Conrad and Derek Sherman
Decision: still married

Until the end, fans wondered if Katie would stay engaged to Derek. Finally, both parties couldn't give up on this love story just yet. "Over the past eight weeks, I have come to appreciate you very much. You are definitely committed and dedicated to our marriage and me, but I also feel like we have had problems. Sometimes I feel like it's just a friendship and I've really been struggling to make this decision, "Katie shared. "I'm not ready to give up yet, so I would like to stay married. We don't give up easily … I'm not ready to give up yet."

Mindy Shiben and Zach Justice
Decision: divorced

Earlier this season, Mindy disconnected her marriage after her husband constantly resisted doing what married people like to move in together. On the day of the decision, the figure skating coach showed no regrets about his decision. "You have not been a good husband to me. I am glad it was a learning experience for you because I believe that in the future you should learn to treat people much better," she shared. "I have focused on my own well-being and it has gone well for me."

So what do tonight's results mean for the franchise as a whole? See where all the couples are in our gallery below.

Jason Carrion and Cortney Hendrix

Final state: together

Current status: divorced after five years

Doug Hehner, Jamie Otis, married at first sight

Doug Hehner and Jamie Otis

Final state: together

Current status: proud and married parents

Monet Bell, Vaughn Copland, married at first sight

Monet Bell and Vaughn Copland

End state: separate

Current status: divorced

Jaclyn Methuen, Ryan Ranellone, married at first sight

Jaclyn Methuen and Ryan Ranellone

Final state: together

Current status: divorced

Davina Kullar, Sean Varricchio, married at first sight

Davina Kullar and Sean Varricchio

End state: separate

Current status: divorced

Ryan De Nino, Jessica Castro, married at first sight

Ryan De Nino and Jessica Castro

Final state: together

Current status: divorced after Jessica filed for a restraining order

Ashley Doherty, David Norton, married at first sight

Ashley Doherty and David Norton

End state: separate

Current status: divorced

Role of Samantha, Neil Bowlus, married at first sight

Samantha Rol and Neil Bowlus

End state: separate

Current status: divorced

Vanessa Nelson, Tres Russell, married at first sight

Vanessa Nelson and Tres Russell

Final state: together

Current status: divorced

Lillian Vilchez, Tom Wilson, married at first sight

Lillian Vilchez and Tom Wilson

Final state: together

Current status: divorced after 14 months of marriage

Heather Seidel, Derek Schwartz, married at first sight

Heather Seidel and Derek Schwartz

End state: separate

Current status: divorced

Sonia Granados, Nick Pendergrast, married at first sight

Sonia Granados and Nick Pendergrast

Final state: together

Current status: divorced; Nick now father of twins with girlfriend Heather Yerrid

Cody Knapek, Danielle DeGroot, married at first sight

Cody Knapek and Danielle DeGroot

Final state: together

Current status: divorced

Sheila Downs, Nate Duhon, married at first sight

Sheila Downs and Nate Duhon

Final state: together

Current status: divorced

Ashley Petta, Anthony DAmico, married at first sight

Ashley Petta and Anthony D & # 39; Amico

Final state: together

Current status: parents together and proud of a girl

Married at first sight, season 6

Molly Duff and Jonathan Francetic

Final state: not together

Current status: divorced. And in April 2019, she became engaged to the program's marriage counselor, Dr. Jessica Griffin.

Married at first sight, season 6

Jaclyn Schwartzberg and Ryan Buckley

Final state: together

Current status: divorce after 10 months of marriage

Married at first sight, season 6

Shawniece Jackson and Jephte Pierre

Final state: together

Current status: parents married and proud of a girl

Danielle Bergman, Bobby Dodd, Married at first sight, TV dating reality shows

Danielle Bergman and Bobby Dodd

Final state: together

Current status: married and recently received a girl

Mia Bally, Tristan Thompson, married at first sight

Mia Bally and Tristan Thompson

Final state: together

Current status: divorced.

Thompson is now engaged to Rachel Ashley, writing on Instagram: "We have all been created with a purpose. I have identified mine. To love and serve God. And now to love and guide you. You are a Queen. There is no one like you." . I want to spend the rest of my life with you as my partner. My equal. My love. Thank you, love. SAID YES! "

Amber Martorana, Dave Flaherty, Married at first sight, TV dating reality shows

Amber Martorana and Dave Flaherty

Final state: together

Current status: divorced

Married at first sight, Kristine Killingsworth, Keith Dewar

Keith Dewar and Kristine Killingsworth

Final status: married

Current status: married

Married at first sight, Will Guess, Jasmine McGriff

Jasmine McGriff and Will Guess

Final status: divorce

Current status: married

Married at first sight, Stephanie Sersen, AJ Vollmoeller

AJ Vollmoeller and Stephanie Sersen

Final status: married

Current status: married

Married at first sight, Luke Cuccurullo, Kate Sisk

Kate Sisk and Luke Cuccurullo

Final status: divorce

Current status: divorced

Married at first sight, season 9

Gregory Okotie and Deonna McNeill

Final state: together

Current status: together

Married at first sight, season 9

Matthew Gwynne and Amber Bowles

End state: separate

Current status: divorce

Elizabeth Bice, Jamie Thompson, Married at First Sight, Season 9

Elizabeth Bice and Jamie Thompson

Final state: together

Current status: together

Married at first sight, season 9

Keith Manley and Iris Caldwell

End state: separate

Current status: divorce

Married in First Sight Season 10, Taylor Dunklin, Brandon Reid

Taylor Dunklin and Brandon Reid

End state: separate

Current status: divorce

Married in First Sight Season 10, Jessica Studer, Austin Hurd

Jessica Studer and Austin Hurd

Final state: together

Current status: together

Married in First Sight Season 10, Meka Jones, Michael Watson

Meka Jones and Michael Watson

End state: separate

Current status: divorce

Married in First Sight Season 10, Derek Sherman, Katie Conrad

Derek Sherman and Katie Conrad

Final state: together

Current status: together

Married in First Sight Season 10, Mindy Shiben, Zach Justice

Mindy Shiben and Zach Justice

End state: separate

Current status: divorce

Married at first sight (produced by Kinetic Content) airs on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. only on Lifetime. And watch the premiere of Married at First Sight: Couples Cam May 20 at 8 p.m. In all life.

