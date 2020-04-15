Married on First Sight Decision Day presents a dramatic walk

On Decision Day, it is really all or nothing.
During this night, everything new Married at first sightFive couples met to sit down with the show's experts to reveal whether they would like to remain married or want to divorce.
While the cameras have been running for eight weeks, many viewers were still eager to see which couples were willing to continue fighting and which couples were ready to cancel everything.
Like last season, not every game had a happy ending. But at the same time, some couples seemed stronger than ever. "I think there is an opportunity and I think this opportunity is worth taking because we don't have the chance to love often." Derek Sherman shared in tonight's episode.
So who's still together and going to make it work? And who is ready to go on as a single individual, possibly for the better? Learn about all the couples in Washington D.C. then.
Austin Hurd and Jessica Studer
Decision: still married
While Jessica feared Austin's busy travel schedule and wondered why her husband had not yet used the word "love," the registered nurse got everything she wanted and more on Decision Day. "I see that you love me. I feel the commitment and I really see that you support me every day and that makes me know that I love you," Austin shared. "Of course I want to stay married to you." And after hearing the word, Jessica couldn't help but joke, "I knew it all along."
Taylor Dunklin and Brandon Reid
Decision: divorced
Although E! News previously confirmed that the couple parted ways with Brandon requesting an annulment, viewers had yet to see a final dramatic scene. Brandon was late for Decision Day and tried (and failed) to explain why he left the show after a disagreement with production. "We've had some good times. I feel like we were about to start more and a new communication, but with all the things that have happened, it might not be the best thing for us to try to continue," Taylor shared. "That said, I would like to get a divorce." What was Brandon's reaction? He quickly left the set but not before saying "I'm over it."
Meka Jones and Michael Watson
Decision: divorced
Viewers were not surprised to learn that Meka wanted a divorce after eight weeks of marriage. "It is the most difficult relationship I've ever been in, but I think in the past few days, I saw some of the progress I needed to see to consider staying married," he shared. "I think overall, there has been too much cheating. There are so many things I'm not sure about. I still don't feel like I know who my husband is … so that's why I want a divorce." As for Michael, he made it clear that he does not believe in divorce and was "disappointed,quot; with the ending.
Katie Conrad and Derek Sherman
Decision: still married
Until the end, fans wondered if Katie would stay engaged to Derek. Finally, both parties couldn't give up on this love story just yet. "Over the past eight weeks, I have come to appreciate you very much. You are definitely committed and dedicated to our marriage and me, but I also feel like we have had problems. Sometimes I feel like it's just a friendship and I've really been struggling to make this decision, "Katie shared. "I'm not ready to give up yet, so I would like to stay married. We don't give up easily … I'm not ready to give up yet."
Mindy Shiben and Zach Justice
Decision: divorced
Earlier this season, Mindy disconnected her marriage after her husband constantly resisted doing what married people like to move in together. On the day of the decision, the figure skating coach showed no regrets about his decision. "You have not been a good husband to me. I am glad it was a learning experience for you because I believe that in the future you should learn to treat people much better," she shared. "I have focused on my own well-being and it has gone well for me."
So what do tonight's results mean for the franchise as a whole? See where all the couples are in our gallery below.
