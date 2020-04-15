Married on First Sight Decision Day presents a dramatic walk

On Decision Day, it is really all or nothing.

During this night, everything new Married at first sightFive couples met to sit down with the show's experts to reveal whether they would like to remain married or want to divorce.

While the cameras have been running for eight weeks, many viewers were still eager to see which couples were willing to continue fighting and which couples were ready to cancel everything.

Like last season, not every game had a happy ending. But at the same time, some couples seemed stronger than ever. "I think there is an opportunity and I think this opportunity is worth taking because we don't have the chance to love often." Derek Sherman shared in tonight's episode.

So who's still together and going to make it work? And who is ready to go on as a single individual, possibly for the better? Learn about all the couples in Washington D.C. then.