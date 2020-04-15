Margo Price prays & # 39; more than ever & # 39; while husband struggles with coronavirus symptoms

Instagram

By making public his & # 39; nightmare & # 39; Private, the singer of & # 39; Hands of Time & # 39; reveals that Jeremy Ivey will have to take a third test of COVID-19 after his second test is inconclusive.

Up News Info –

Country Star Margo Price is "praying more than ever" after her husband Jeremy Ivey He was hospitalized with severe coronavirus symptoms over the weekend.

The "Hands of Time" singer visited Instagram on Monday, April 13 to publicize the couple's private "nightmare", revealing that guitarist Ivey has been suffering from the flu-like symptoms associated with the disease for more than two weeks. .

He had previously tested negative for COVID-19, but continued to feel ill, and when he was short of breath over the weekend, Ivey went to an emergency room near his home in Nashville, Tennessee to seek professional help.

"The past two weeks have been really difficult for many reasons, but one of the things that I have kept private is that my husband @jivey has been experiencing many of the # covid19 symptoms," Margo posted.

"He was first tested 12 days ago at a driving clinic in Nashville and it took almost 9 days to retrieve the test results. They were negative, but Jeremy still has symptoms including extreme shortness of breath."

"It got so bad that he went to the emergency room a couple of days ago to get tested again. We just received the results this morning and they were inconclusive." They said he needs to come back a third time since he still has symptoms. "

Margo, who welcomed a girl with Jeremy last summer (19), explained that she is particularly concerned about her man because he has an underlying condition that could complicate matters if he finally tests positive for the coronavirus.

"Jeremy is on the verge of diabetes / hypoglycemia, which makes him high risk," he continued. "I've been praying more than ever lately, waiting for this nightmare to end. I think I just have to keep praying …"

The personal post was accompanied by a black and white photo of the couple kissing behind the scenes on a recording of a comedy show in 2016 "Saturday night live"which Margo described as" one of my favorite photos of us. "

<br />

Health reveal comes days after musicians remotely joined Nathaniel Rateliff, Brandy Clark, Courtney Marie Andrews and John Paul White to interpret a medley of songs from his bathroom in tribute to the deceased John Prine, who died of COVID-19 complications on April 7.

The mini sets were recorded for the "Tiny Desk (Home) Concert" series, hosted for the United States National Public Radio Network.

<br />

Sharing a link to the show on Twitter on Saturday, Ivey wrote, "Yesterday we sang a song for John in the tub. It still feels like a bad dream. Everyone, please stay safe out there."