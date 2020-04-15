Marcelo Bielsa, Slaven Bilic or Sabri Lamouchi: who is the manager of the season championship so far? The | Football news

Keith Andrews, Don Goodman, Andy Hinchcliffe, Scott Minto, David Prutton and Gary Weaver of Sky Sports selected who they think has been the most impressive manager of the 2019/20 campaign …





We ask our Championship experts to choose their Season Manager so far.

Keith Andrews

I will go by Marcelo Bielsa for a number of reasons. The first is how Leeds has dealt with the disappointment of last season and how they have dealt with that capitulation. I have been in the player position, and it is very difficult to overcome it.

It did very little in the transfer market, but has been extremely effective. Ben White to replace Pontus Jansson was a great move, but it turned out to be an absolute master shot. Helder Costa took a while to get going, but it has also been good.

They started brilliantly, then wobbled. I was at the Nottingham Forest game in early February when they lost and you thought the wheels were falling off. They then went to Brentford and got a draw, and have since stabilized and kicked. If you have a chance, I hope you finish the job.

Don goodman

It is his first season in the Championship and it is probably very different from everything. Bilic slave has experienced so far. Recruitment has also been great at West Brom, I don't know for sure if Bilic was involved in that, but I would love to think that he has something to say. And it has also given young people a real chance.

They were one of the best scorers last season and attacking was never a problem, but now they are more cohesive and on edge. Last season they were a good team, but they didn't get him out of his seat as much as this team. It's a more collective effort now and they are still the best scorers in the league.

I also love the decisions he makes during games. They have gained 24 points by losing positions this season, which is more than anyone in the Championship, and that does not happen by accident. It happens because you have instilled character in your team and make good calls at the right times.

Andy Hinchcliffe

You have to credit Bielsa and Bilic as they are running the top two teams, but it is not a big surprise to see them where they are.

But no one really expected to see the Nottingham Forest where they are. Sabri Lamouchi He has deservedly explained to them how good he is as a coach and how he has prepared them.

They defend themselves very well and break the rhythm. It is not an excessive achievement, because they deserve to be where they are. And that largely depends on him.

Scott Minto

Tony Mowbray has done well at Blackburn and I would not rule them out for infiltrating the playoffs. Steve Cooper at Swansea and Alex Neil at Preston have done great jobs, and Scott Parker has done a very underrated job at Fulham. It is his first full management season and even with great players it is not easy to combine a side of great talents after being relegated.

Bilic really didn't know about the Championship, but he has done fantastically well, and Bielsa has kept things quiet in Leeds after last season, which is incredible. But Thomas Frank He deserves incredible credit for what he has done in Brentford.

He lost key players like Romaine Sawyers and Neal Maupay in the summer, but replaced and improved the team. He has made Ollie Watkins a striker, they are impressive on both ends of the field with the best goal difference in the Championship and he has done so on a budget that is not close to the greats.

David Prutton

Sabri Lamouchi's forest is fifth in the championship

Leeds and West Brom were expected to be there, although it's fair to see that Bielsa and Bilic have done a great job.

Forest and Brentford, however, have improved by leaps and bounds this season. Sabri Lamouchi and Frank have done great jobs, but it just has to be Lamouchi for me, if only because of the fact that we might actually be ready to witness a forest manager watch a season!

They weren't really close to last season, and he has had them at the height of the entire campaign. You have created a team that is much greater than the sum of its parts.

Gary Weaver

It is unfortunate for Nottingham Forest and Sabri Lamouchi that the season was called off just after their 3-0 loss at home to Millwall, because they had been mostly excellent before that.

Lamouchi has entered a great club with high expectations and has gathered the entire red half of Nottingham, and you can feel it on game days when you go there.

It has a magical touch and players cling to every word it says, even those who aren't playing are happy. He revived a club and gave them some hope and dreams.