Maintenance technician creates containment unit to help Houston fight coronavirus

HOUSTON – Healthcare workers are many of the people on the front lines during this coronavirus pandemic, but there are many others behind the scenes who also make a big difference.

From windshield-powered respirators to plastic sneeze guards for grocery ATMs, people are inventing new inventions in this fight against the coronavirus.

At Baylor St. Luke Medical Center in Houston, a maintenance technician is also collaborating.

"It feels good to find something they can use and keep everyone safe," said Wayne Zahratka, a maintenance technician at Baylor St. Luke Medical Center.

Doctors turn to maintenance worker for help

When doctors needed help, mechanic and carpenter Wayne Zahratka was called into action.

"They kind of drew it on a little piece of paper and said this is what we would like to have. I ran away with it," Zahratka explained.

Zahratka created an "ACU,quot; or aerosol containment unit. It has been very useful to contain virus particles during certain procedures.

"It is a type of plexiglass box holes that have been cut that allows them to go over a patient," explains Dr. Tony Kim, Chief of Anesthesiology, Baylor St. Luke Medical Center. "One of those holes has been connected to an HVAC unit, which is, essentially, drawing air into the box and drawing air through a Hepa filter, which is designed to filter out the virus."

"They wanted long legs, they wanted it to be mobile," Zahratka said. "So I came up with an idea so they could move it, put the OR beds."

"When we put the breathing tube into a patient's mouth and take it out, that's a high point or risk that the patient will cough," said Dr. Kim. "To try to minimize the risk of this, the box was created."

There are various styles of these frames on social media, but this frame features moving elements and the HVAC unit accessory. Zahratka was surprised that doctors put his invention to such rapid use.

"It's kind of weird that we've had six or eight doctors come in here and say, 'There's nothing like this,'" Wayne said. "Everything went well,quot;.

Invention on, now expanding

The St. Luke team is in the process of building at least 10 more ACU boxes for various departments in the hospital.

"Necessity is the mother of invention," said Dr. Kim. "Somehow, we have to deal with the shortage of PPE, we are trying to keep respirators with masks, all we have to bear is to reduce the risk."

"If it's small, it's good. It's really good," Zahratka explained. "A little bit of protecting people little by little."

Zahratka and her team are also building a coronavirus test box for nurses to use. This large plexiglass box will protect nurses from germs when administering tests. Zahratka has been in St. Luke & # 39; s maintenance department for 30 years.