Madhuri Dixit teaches her son Arin how to do Kathak

We can never get bored of watching the ultimate diva dance, Madhuri Dixit. She has been the reigning queen with her movements for decades and is one of the most sought after classical dancers in the industry even today. Making the most of quarantine, he has been practicing Kathak at home every day.

%MINIFYHTML6310cb3df2129474e19ab51e483247d585% Advertisement - Four Minutes Motivational Video

Joining her today, her son Arin was seen playing the board while his mother warmed up to practice. With a beautiful timing between this mother and son duo, you are hooked on this video to the end. But that's not all, we can also see Madhuri teaching her son some movements of the classical dance form in this video. As adorable as she may seem, Arin struggles to keep up with her mother, but we know catching up with Madhuri Dixit isn't easy, is it?

So, watch this cute video that will leave you smiling.