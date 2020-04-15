Macron vows to rebuild Notre-Dame by 2024, despite virus and other bumps

PARIS – On the night of April 15, 2019, the world saw Notre-Dame burn.

Confused tourists pointed to their smartphones as smoke billowed from the cathedral roof. Horrified Parisians watched from the banks of the River Seine as flames pierced the century-old attic, causing the spire to crash into the vaults below. President Emmanuel Macron, broadcast to televisions around the world, promised to rebuild by 2024, when Paris will host the Summer Olympics.

But a year later, all the tourists are gone and the streets are empty. Parisians are confined to their homes, as Macron tries to prevent the coronavirus pandemic from invading France's hospitals and destroying its economy.

The world's attention is elsewhere.

"Our days, our thoughts, our lives today are monopolized by this terrible crisis that we are going through," Mr. Macron said in a short comment, referring to the Covid-19 outbreak. video published on social networks when he thanked "those who yesterday saved,quot; the Notre-Dame Cathedral and "those who are rebuilding it today,quot;.

All tributes initially planned for Wednesday to mark the anniversary were discarded. They included a reception at the Elysee Palace to honor the workers who attend Notre-Dame; an official ceremony with the choir of the cathedral; and a performance of a musical about Notre-Dame in front of the Town Hall.