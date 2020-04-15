Macron vows to rebuild Notre-Dame by 2024, despite virus and other bumps

PARIS – On the night of April 15, 2019, the world saw Notre-Dame burn.
Confused tourists pointed to their smartphones as smoke billowed from the cathedral roof. Horrified Parisians watched from the banks of the River Seine as flames pierced the century-old attic, causing the spire to crash into the vaults below. President Emmanuel Macron, broadcast to televisions around the world, promised to rebuild by 2024, when Paris will host the Summer Olympics.
But a year later, all the tourists are gone and the streets are empty. Parisians are confined to their homes, as Macron tries to prevent the coronavirus pandemic from invading France's hospitals and destroying its economy.
The world's attention is elsewhere.
"Our days, our thoughts, our lives today are monopolized by this terrible crisis that we are going through," Mr. Macron said in a short comment, referring to the Covid-19 outbreak. video published on social networks when he thanked "those who yesterday saved,quot; the Notre-Dame Cathedral and "those who are rebuilding it today,quot;.
All tributes initially planned for Wednesday to mark the anniversary were discarded. They included a reception at the Elysee Palace to honor the workers who attend Notre-Dame; an official ceremony with the choir of the cathedral; and a performance of a musical about Notre-Dame in front of the Town Hall.
The construction site closed last month when France closed, just as workers were about to delicately begin removing thousands of fire-twisted, twisted, charred scaffolding tubes that still cling to the top of the cathedral. .
But Gen. Jean-Louis Georgelin, a former army chief of staff appointed by Mr. Macron to head the Notre-Dame renovation task force, said that despite the pandemic, the "emotional intensity,quot; of the fire " it has not decreased. "
"Interest in this construction project has not waned," he said.
The cathedral, where 13 million visitors used to crowd each year, is still Closed to the public, and there have only been two religious ceremonies inside since the fire, including one last week for Good Friday.
"France now faces two enormous challenges," said General Georgelin, "rebuilding the cathedral, which is in some ways the soul of France," and facing a "gigantic health, economic and social crisis."
Still, the virus and its death toll [more than 15,000 people have died in France so far] overshadowed the commemorations by a fire that killed no one and left most of the cathedral still standing.
Bishop Benoist de Sinety, Vicar General of the Archdiocese of Paris, I noticed in Le Figaro last week that after the fire, "we did not hesitate to talk about a catastrophe or a tragedy."
"What do those words weigh today?" wrote Mgr. de Sinety, who represents the archdiocese on the meeting of the Notre-Dame working group. "It would be a mistake to display a monument and a construction project, as important as they may be, when the emergency is now human and social."
No one denies the differences between the two events. But some see similarities.
"The question we could ask the good Lord is: why?" said Msgr. Patrick Chauvet, Rector of Notre-Dame. "That is the question I was asking when I was in the plaza a year ago, that is the question I ask once again today."
He added: "This first anniversary, at the height of the pandemic, may also indicate to the world that this wounded 850-year-old woman is close to all the wounded."
To convey that message, a tribute took place on Wednesday. Notre-Dame's largest bell, dating from 1683 and made of 13 tons of bronze, rang at 8 p.m. to "join,quot; with the thousands of people in France who applaud and applaud from their windows every night to support health workers, General Georgelin said.
A 200-foot crane rises above the cathedral, an imminent reminder of the work that lies ahead after a series of setbacks.
Workers rushed to shore up the building after the fire, which investigators still believe was accidental, perhaps caused by discarded cigarettes or an electrical short. The vault is drilled by three open holes, and the buttresses are supported by giant wooden blocks. A hundred sensors monitor every movement of Notre-Dame.
But construction was halted for weeks last summer due to concerns about lead contamination of the damaged roof and needle. Work resumed at a much slower rate, with strict decontamination protocols for the approximately 80 workers, who must wear protective gear and shower at each entrance and exit.
Then bad autumn and winter weather, especially strong winds, further delayed the schedule.
Macron said Wednesday that the restoration of Notre-Dame was "a symbol of our people's resilience, their ability to overcome difficulties," and that "we will do everything we can,quot; to meet the 2024 goal.
Critics say that is less and less realistic.
"I don't believe in that for a minute," Emmanuel Grégoire, deputy mayor of Paris, said of the deadline, telling Le Monde this week that legal or public procurement challenges could also delay the project.
But officials like General Georgelin insist that 2024 is an "extremely mobilizing,quot; target, noting that it is a deadline to reopen the cathedral for religious services, not to finish the renovation entirely.
"Obviously, not everything will be done, but the interior will," said General Georgelin, adding that he expected a delay of two months from closing.
"Two out of 60 months does not justify throwing in the towel and saying the schedule will not be followed," he said.
Once the old scaffolding is removed, workers will be able to determine the condition of the vaults, which are still covered in charred wood and metal, giving the architects a better idea of Notre-Dame's overall robustness.
Actual renovation work and final decisions on how to rebuild the roof and spire: not expected before 2021. But city authorities say the plaza in front of the cathedral and the crypt below will reopen much earlier, as lead decontamination efforts barely They were ending when the closing began.
Money has not been as troublesome as time. Nearly 340,000 donors pledged nearly $ 1 billion after the fire. So far only $ 200 million has been collected, but most donations are legally binding.
When billionaires pulled out their checkbooks last year for Notre-Dame, just after months of turmoil in Yellow Vest, an intense debate erupted in France over wealth inequality. Part of that debate has played out again in recent weeks as some argued that France's public health system could have used similar funds.
When Mr. Macron visited a hospital in Paris in February to discuss the coronavirus crisis, Dr. François Salachas, a neurologist, confronted the President over insufficient hospital funds.
"When we had to save Notre-Dame, there was no shortage of people who were transferred," said Dr. Salachas, in a shorten That was widely spread on social media. "Now we have to save the public hospitals, which are burning in flames at the same speed that Notre-Dame almost did."
Christophe Girard, deputy mayor of Paris in charge of culture, said that "those who were on the frontline a year ago were the emergency workers, the Red Cross, the firefighters," they said, who are now in Las first lines of fight against the coronavirus.
"The biggest entrepreneurs, the biggest sponsors, the biggest companies,quot; did not hesitate to give millions for the cathedral, Girard added. "What we can do for Notre-Dame, we should be able to do for the most essential things."
