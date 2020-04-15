LOOK AND VOTE: The best defensive stop of the NBA season | NBA News

Pat Bev? AD? Gobert? Embiid? Who made the most memorable defensive stop of the 2019-20 season to date? Take a look at our 12 nominated works and then give your opinion by voting in our poll.

Advertisement - Four Minutes Motivational Video

It's not just the clutch jumpers and long-range pumps that decide NBA games! Outstanding defensive plays can also define the game or ensure results.

The 2019-20 season has proven the axiom to be true with forced turnovers, stealth steals and tire rejections that dictate the outcome of numerous regular season games.

We have selected 12 defensive stops in a big way from the 2019-20 season to date with great plays from Patrick Beverley, Anthony Davis, Rudy Gobert, Joel Embiid and more.

Now it's up to you to see the featured reel and vote for your favorite game.

Click on the video at the top of the page to see the 12 plays and then vote in our poll below.

Will Beverley's denial of LeBron James' three points that resolved a chapter of the Clippers-Lakers rivalry win his vote? How about Ja Morant's clutch lock on Kyrie Irving in their epic overtime duel? Or Dennis Schroder stripping Kemba Walker and scoring late to seal a Thunder victory over the Celtics?

The choice is yours. Only one can win. Vote now.

Want to see even more of the NBA but don't have Sky Sports? Get the Sky Sports Action and Arena package, click here.