Living in space could make your brain permanently bigger – BGR

Astronaut brains show permanent changes in volume even after returning to Earth, a new study suggests.

Space station travelers had brain scans before and after their trips to space, and changes in brain volume were noticeable.

The researchers are not yet sure how these changes can affect astronauts in the long term.

Visit the BGR home page for more stories.

It's easy to imagine a future in which humans travel freely through space, visiting places like the Moon and Mars to conduct research or even establish colonies. There are many technological hurdles to scale before such a future is remotely possible, but what about biological impacts on our own bodies? Scientists tried to answer some of those questions, and a new article published in Radiology reveals a very interesting effect of long-term space flight: Human brains become physically larger.

The research has led to some very important questions about how suitable humans are for space travel, and what kind of long-term effects travelers to the Moon, Mars, and beyond may experience.

For the study, the researchers performed MRI brain scans on 11 astronauts before spending time on the International Space Station. After returning, the astronauts were scanned once more and the before and after images were compared.

Because the International Space Station is in orbit around Earth, the gravity acting on its inhabitants is minimal. Scientists have been studying the effects of microgravity on the human body for a long time, and we know that blood flow is dramatically affected. Without gravity acting on a person's body, the organs also undergo changes, and that includes the brain.

Research has shown that areas of the astronaut's brain physically expand in space. The changes are not dramatic, but they are measurable, and lack of gravity is likely to blame.

"When in microgravity, fluid, like venous blood, no longer collects towards the lower extremities, but is redistributed forward," Dr. Larry A. Kramer, lead author of the study, said in a statement. "That movement of fluid to the head may be one of the mechanisms causing the changes we are seeing in the eye and the intracranial compartment."

In this new round of research, scientists wanted to know how long this effect lasts after astronauts returned to Earth. With the normal amount of gravity acting on their bodies, would the changes in the brain be reversed?

It doesn't seem to be like that. Even a full year after returning to Earth, the brains of the astronauts involved in the study remained at their post-flight size, suggesting that the changes may be permanent.

It is still unclear exactly what this means for astronauts and future space travelers. The researchers noted changes in the shape of the pituitary gland that they attributed to increased pressure in the brain cavity. Changes in cerebrospinal fluid flow were also observed, although astronauts report no symptoms and appear to be healthy.

NASA and other space agencies are working on ways to mitigate the physical effects of space flight on the human body, and these new techniques will become increasingly important if we hope to send humans on long-range missions in our solar system.

Image Source: NASA