Liverpool's Loris Karius sends messages to Jurgen Klopp but unsure about future | Football news

Karius reveals he received "below-the-belt abuse,quot; after his final 2018 Champions League performance that cost Liverpool against Real Madrid





Loris Karius has made 55 league appearances for Besiktas since he joined them on loan in August 2018.

Liverpool goalkeeper Loris Karius says he still texts Jurgen Klopp while on loan at Besiktas, but that it is "too early to say anything,quot; about his future with the Reds.

After a nightmarish performance in Liverpool's 2018 Champions League final loss to Real Madrid, which saw him make two major mistakes, Karius joined Besiktas on a two-year loan contract after the arrival of the current issue. one of the club, Alisson Becker.

Karius has not played a competitive game for Liverpool since he faced the Spanish giants, but with his loan in Turkey at the end of this season, the 26-year-old is unsure of his future at Liverpool.

Speaking to German publication Sport BildHe said: "I am not involved in speculation. The fact is that I have a contract in Liverpool until 2022."

"Right now I am concentrating on the season at Besiktas. It is too early to say anything about the summer, especially right now without anyone knowing exactly what will happen due to the coronavirus."

Karius' mistakes cost Liverpool his final defeat of the 2018 Champions League against Real Madrid

"I send a message mainly to goalkeeping coach John Achterberg, almost every week. He is my first point of contact. But occasionally I also send a message to Jurgen Klopp, I am in touch with everyone. I have never been out of he,quot;.

Karius also admitted that he should have been "more aggressive,quot; in dealing with "below-the-belt abuse,quot; after his performance in Kiev two years ago.

Karius' two mistakes allowed Karim Benzema and Gareth Bale to score, giving Real Madrid a 3-1 victory over Liverpool.

Karius believes a concussion caused his mistakes in Kiev

But just days after the loss, doctors said the German had suffered a concussion during the match and Karius is convinced that it affected his performance.

He said of the criticism: "Believe me, I learned a lot from him! In retrospect, I should have treated him much more aggressively in public."

"I had a concussion after a stroke by Sergio Ramos, which restricted my spatial vision. This was conclusively established in a comprehensive examination by one of the world's leading brain specialists.

"At first I was pleased to know what really happened in that game, but I didn't want to make it public."

"When the result was published, there was a lot of malice and abuse, often below the belt.

"I never used it as an excuse, but I don't get it when people make jokes about someone who has a serious head injury."