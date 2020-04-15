Lindsay Lohan wants Tina Fey to do a "bad girls,quot; sequel

A sequel would be so compelling!
Lindsay Lohan has been busy lately. She was a judge in Masked singer Australia and is in the process of recording his first album in 12 years. He also released his first single from the album, titled "Back to Me,quot;.
But in a recent appearance in Lights out with David Spade, said to the comedian that he wants to return to acting and return to his iconic Bad Girls role as Cady Heron.
"I should probably go back to making movies sometime," she told David. "I think I was holding on to [Bad Girls] for a very long idea. I wanted to come back with a Bad Girls 2. To work with Tina [Fey], and the entire crew again, and [the director] Mark Waters. That was really what he wanted. I was excited to do that. But that's all in your hands, really. "
Bad Girls fans probably know there is already a Bad Girls 2 that came out in 2011, but it's not canon. It was not written by Tina Fey, nor directed by Mark Waters.
I personally would give anything to see Lindsay reunite with Rachel McAdams, Amanda Seyfried, Lacey Chabert, Lizzy Caplan, Daniel Franzese and the rest of the cast. Seeing The Plastics as mothers would be incredible.
Although a movie based on the Bad Girls The Broadway musical is coming sometime, we could definitely use a real Bad Girls sequel as a gift once the pandemic has ended.
So please, Tina, let's make it happen!
