Lil Kim responds to Bhad Bhabie's recent comments about her appearance: "That Lil Kim hates differently,quot;

Roommates, earlier this week, social media was in turmoil when Bhad Bhabie went live to Instagram to address the intense backlash he received after posting a video of her looking remarkably dark. During his comments, he mentioned hip hop legend Lil Kim, now Kim has responded and he's definitely not here for that.

As we previously reported, Bhad Bhabie recently jumped on live Instagram to explain the reasoning behind his new look, but that was overshadowed when he brought in Lil Kim and also Tarzan's character. She said that although she respects Lil Kim and is a fan, she wears white makeup and had a nose job because she wanted to look white.

Speaking about Kim, Bhad Bhabie said:

"The girl wears a base that is too light for her face. The girl went and got a nose job to have a smaller nose like white people. Won't you see that? She literally had surgery to look like a white person. She is dressed in white, like makeup that is light and you won't say a word about her. You won't say a damn word about her. "

Fast forward less than 24 hours later and Lil Kim has officially responded to comments with this:

That Lil Kim hates differently. How do I become a target in the middle of a pandemic? There are more important things going on in the world, but you better believe that when this is all over, Ima sets a date and address and kisses it. "

Okay, Kim has spoken. We will wait to see what happens next.

Do you want tea directly in your text inbox? Contact us at 917-722-8057 or click here to join!