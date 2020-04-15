Liam Payne says the music industry is very different now: there is more "freedom,quot;

Liam Payne was first featured in British pop group One Direction, but the band disbanded after the departure of one of its key members, Zayn Malik.

In a new interview with Apple Music, Liam reflected on her past with the group and also on the state of the modern music industry, completely changed by illegal file sharing and then again by streaming platforms like YouTube, Spotify, and Tidal. .

According to Billboard, Liam, who is currently promoting his new collaboration with Alesso, revealed how things have changed since he started in the music industry when he was much younger. Liam told the host of the show that "we are all getting used to the way music (business) works now."

Since it first appeared in the industry about ten years ago, Payne explained, the nature of the business has changed a lot, in some ways for the worse and for others, better. Payne stated that there was a time when if a song failed, the artist's chance to finish it, however, is no longer like that.

Payne said that the attitude is now more indifferent, and the artist can continue making music. Liam said there is now much "more freedom to do things." Liam is not the only music artist to comment on the increase in creative freedom across the board in recent years, although some have asked why "creative freedom,quot; has not led to more harmoniously complex Top 40 hits.

As for what Payne has been up to lately, the star has been busy crafting her solo career with new singles and albums, including her 2019 record, LP1. Payne fans and other One Directioners have also been persistent regarding the idea of ​​a reunion.

Recently, fans began to speculate on a possible reunion due to the upcoming 10th anniversary. In recent weeks, social media users have insisted that One Direction stop doing what they are doing and rejoin the stage.

The last time Payne appeared The Late Late Show with James CordenLiam hinted at the idea of ​​the group coming together again. Since then, all members of the band have also followed Zayn Malik, who left in March 2015.



