Liam Hemsworth reevaluates vegan diet after developing painful kidney stones

Actor Liam Hemsworth He had to "completely rethink" his vegan diet after learning that his heavy vegetable intake had caused a painful kidney stone.

"The Hunger Games"Hunk adopted the plant-based food plan in an attempt to lead a healthier lifestyle, but last year (19), he discovered the types of vegetables he had been packing on his plate and in his breakfast smoothies. they were actually causing him internal problems.

He told Men & # 39; s Health magazine: "I was vegan for almost four years, and then, in February of last year, I felt lethargic. Then I had a kidney stone. It was one of the most painful weeks of my life. I was lobbying for & # 39;Isn't it romantic& # 39 ;. But I had to go to the hospital and have surgery. "

Since then, Hemsworth made a full recovery, but the experience made him reevaluate his diet.

"Once you get a kidney stone, you have a 50 percent chance of getting another if you continue to eat the way you were eating," he explained.

"Well, my kidney stone in particular was a calciumoxalate kidney stone. It is formed by having too much oxalate in the diet. Oxalates are very rich in many vegetables, specifically spinach, almonds, beets, potatoes."

"Every morning I had five handfuls of spinach and then almond milk, almond butter, and also some vegan protein in a smoothie. And that was what I considered super healthy. So I had to completely rethink what I was putting in my Body". "

Admitting that he is the type of person who goes "from one extreme to the other", Hemsworth was forced to find a happy medium as he continued his journey of health.

"What I say to everyone is: 'Look, you can read what you want to read. But you must experience it for yourself. You must discover what works best for your body,'" he shared. "And if something works well for a period, great, keep doing it. If something changes and you don't feel good, you have to reevaluate it and then solve it."