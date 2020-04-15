Leonardo DiCaprio Offers Film Role for Coronavirus Relief Efforts

Leonardo Dicaprio wants you be in your next movie.

To raise awareness of his United States Food Fund initiative, which strives to ensure that people across the United States have reliable access to food during the coronavirus pandemic, the Oscar winner joined All In Challenge to give him to a lucky fan the opportunity to have a cameo in his next movie Flower Moon Assassins, which will be led by Martin Scorsese and star Robert de Niro.

"We recently launched #AmericasFoodFund to help ensure that all families in need have access to food at this critical time," Leonardo shared on Instagram, along with a video of him and the Irish star detailing charity giveaways together. "Our most vulnerable communities need our support now more than ever. That is why we ask you to help us with the #AllinChallenge. If you have ever wondered what it is like to be able to work with the great @martinscorsese_, Robert De Niro and I, this this is your opportunity ".