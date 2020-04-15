Leonardo DiCaprio Offers Film Role for Coronavirus Relief Efforts

Leonardo Dicaprio wants you be in your next movie.
To raise awareness of his United States Food Fund initiative, which strives to ensure that people across the United States have reliable access to food during the coronavirus pandemic, the Oscar winner joined All In Challenge to give him to a lucky fan the opportunity to have a cameo in his next movie Flower Moon Assassins, which will be led by Martin Scorsese and star Robert de Niro.
"We recently launched #AmericasFoodFund to help ensure that all families in need have access to food at this critical time," Leonardo shared on Instagram, along with a video of him and the Irish star detailing charity giveaways together. "Our most vulnerable communities need our support now more than ever. That is why we ask you to help us with the #AllinChallenge. If you have ever wondered what it is like to be able to work with the great @martinscorsese_, Robert De Niro and I, this this is your opportunity ".
His post continued: "Robert and I are going to star in a new movie called Killers of the Flower Moon, directed by Martin Scorsese. We want to offer you a role, a chance to spend the day on set with all three, and attend the premiere."
Concluding his message, Leonardo nominated Matthew McConaughey,Jamie Foxxand Ellen Degeneres to "get everything,quot; with him.
To participate, those interested should make a donation through allinchallenge.com to the cause, which will benefit Meals on Wheels America, No Kid Hungry, World Central Kitchen and Feeding America.
Since the launch of America & # 39; s Food Fund on April 1 together Laurene Powell jobs, he Once upon a time in Hollywood Star has raised more than $ 13 million to provide meals to the nation's vulnerable populations.
To thank those who made charitable contributions, he expressed his thanks through Instagram, writing: "Thank you to everyone who has supported #AmericasFoodFund so far. In the first 72 hours, we raised over $ 13 million to help the most affected Americans Because of this crisis, your support allows @FeedingAmerica and @WCKitchen to continue mobilizing relief efforts to help those most in need. "
After sharing his post, he received a heartwarming reply from Feeding America's official Instagram account. "Your support means a lot to us and our neighbors, Leonardo," said the organization. "Thank you for this amazing gift to help launch the United States Food Fund. And to all who have donated so far, we are very grateful."
