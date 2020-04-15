Laura Prepon & # 39; happy & # 39; She was unaware of the pregnancy during the filming of the intense scene & # 39; OITNB & # 39;

Instagram

The star of & # 39; Orange Is the New Black & # 39; He admits he had no idea why his emotions were everywhere when directing his character's hostage drama three years ago.

Actress Laura Prepon I found out I was pregnant with her daughter Ella after directing an episode of "Orange is the new black", in which his character was taken hostage and bound and gagged.

The star, now a mother of two, had no idea why her emotions were everywhere for the episode, the first one she directed, three years ago.

"It was quite surreal …" she says "The conversation"." That particular story, me and Taylor (Schilling), my co-star, were taken hostage and wrapped in a shower curtain, naked, with our arms tied behind our backs and our ankles tied. They gagged us with duct tape and it was crazy. "

"There were all these torture scenes, where we had to cry and all these crazy things … I was acting and directing these crazy scenes and right after the episode ended I found out I was pregnant … I am so happy I didn't know."