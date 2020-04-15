LaLa Anthony reveals that she and her husband Carmelo Anthony are currently quarantined together

As most of us continue to follow orders to stay home and quarantine our closest relatives, celebrities are also doing the same, including LaLa Anthony. LaLa recently revealed in an interview that she and her husband, Carmelo Anthony, are in quarantine along with their son Kiyan.

LaLa told "Access Hollywood Daily,quot; that as soon as the coronavirus began to spread rapidly in New York, she and her family quickly left and retired to Los Angeles. That family included her separated husband, Carmelo Anthony, and the couple's son, Kiyan. LaLa said it also brought some additional family members to its safe haven in Los Angeles.

She explained her current quarantine situation this way:

"I'm on the west coast. I have a lot of my family with me. My son, obviously, is here. He was in New York, and I felt like it was time to leave New York. I thought, 'This is no longer the place to put quarantined. Time to go! "So I grabbed some of my nieces, family members, Kiyan, and we went west to do this quarantine together. Melo, it's here somewhere. "

LaLa continued, adding:

“It was actually smooth sailing. And to see my son so happy, even in the midst of what is happening in the world; for me it is what is important and what matters to me. I feel really good about it. "

In the meantime, you can see LaLa in the upcoming third season of the hit Showtime series "The Chi,quot; in a recurring role alongside other newcomers Luke James and Lil Rel Howery.

